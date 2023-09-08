The film based on the work done by husband and wife Ed and Lorraine Warren, ‘The Conjuring’, set an important standard in the horror movie genre, so much so that it opened the door to make more films within the same universe. One of them is ‘The Nun 2’, a sequel that will once again star Taissa Farmiga and Bonnie Aarons, who will play Sister Irene and Valak, respectively, and which is soon to be released.

For this reason, here we will tell you all the details so that you know in which cinemas in Mexico you can see it and so you can buy your tickets.

Watch HERE the trailer for ‘The Nun 2’

When does ‘La monja 2’ premiere in Mexico?

‘The Nun 2’, which is under the direction of Michael Chaves, opens on Thursday, September 7, 2023. This sequel will place us 4 years after what happened in its first part, where we will be able to see sister Irene, who will come face to face against the demon Valak, who takes refuge in the guise of a nun, in a boarding school. located in France.

‘The nun 2’ at Cinemex

One of the cinemas where you can see ‘La monja 2’ is Cinemex, which has shows that start at 2:40 p.m. Next, we leave you the list of some of the rooms where you can go to see the footage :

Cinemex Telmex Center

Cinemex Cuauhtemoc

Cinemex Insurgentes

Cinemex Delta Park

Cinemex Patriotism

Cinemex Downtown Portal

Cinemex Real

Cinemex Reforma 222

Cinemex Reform House of Art

Cinemex Monterrey Centrika

Cinemex Monterrey Garza Sada

Cinemex Monterrey Lincoln

Cinemex Guadalajara

Cinemex Landmark Guadalajara Platinum

Cinemex Guadalajara Las Plazas

Cinemex Aguascalientes

Cinemex Puebla

Cinemex Queretaro

Cinemex Cancun

Among others.

Valak, the nun, will return to sow terror in a boarding school in France. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

‘The nun 2’ in Cinépolis

In the case of Cinépolis, you will be able to access the functions of ‘La monja 2’ from 2:00 pm Here we will leave you the list of some of the cinemas that you can go to: