The cinematographic universe of ‘The Conjuring’ marked a before and after in the horror film genre, since the story of husband and wife Ed and Lorraine Warren gave rise to the publication of various films about their best-known cases. On this occasion, the demon Valak returned in ‘The Nun 2’ to once again terrorize Sister Irene, who will be played by Taissa Farmiga. This film would be one of the last of the ‘Warrenverse’given the rumors that indicate that the fourth installment of ‘The spell’ would close with this mythical saga that had great success around the world.

Watch HERE the trailer for ‘The Nun 2’

When was ‘The Nun 2’ released?

The film directed by Michael Chaves, who was in charge of films such as ‘The Curse of La Llorona’ (2019), ‘The Conjuring 3’ (2021), among others, premiered in theaters on Thursday, September 7, 2023. ‘The Nun 2’ would give us more details about Lorraine Warren’s past, since it is suspected that Sister Irene would be her in her youth. This thesis is further reinforced by considering that the actress who plays Ed’s wife is Vera Farmiga, the real-life sister of Taissa Farmiga, who plays Irene.

Where to watch ‘The Nun 2’ in Spanish ONLINE?

‘The Nun 2’ was released exclusively in movie theaters around the world. For this reason, you cannot yet find this film on any streaming platform or in a digital version for rental. However, after 90 days, as is usually the case in these cases, you could see on the grid HBO Maxplatform where the first film of the saga is found.

Where to watch ‘The Nun 2’ in Spanish ONLINE and FREE?

If you want to watch ‘The Nun 2’ from home, you have the option of watching it illegally on pages like Cuevana, PelisPlus, Repelis, among others. However, as these are platforms in charge of distributing audiovisual material without authorization, you must enter them at your own risk.

‘The Nun 2’ has a duration of 110 minutes, that is, 1 hour and 50 minutes. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

What is ‘The Nun 2’ about?

“1956–France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face to face with Valak, the demon nun,” notes the official synopsis.

This is the cast of ‘The Nun 2’

Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene

Jonas Blockt as Frenchie/Maurice

Bonnie Aarons as Valak/The Nun

Storm Reid as Sister Debra

Anna Popplewell as Kate

Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie

Suzanne Bertish as Madame Laurent

Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren

Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren

Sterling Jerins as Judy Warren

