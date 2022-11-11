Friday, 11 November 2022, 15:54



The Burgos band La MODA canceled this Friday its two planned concerts in Murcia for this weekend. A health problem in one of the members of the group made them stop this morning on their way to the Region of Murcia to visit the Emergency Room.

Through social networks they wanted to communicate to their fans the cancellation of both concerts, scheduled for this Friday and Saturday at the Teatro Circo. “We are not even half in a position to play and we prefer to notify as soon as possible,” they pointed out.

«It hurts our souls to have to postpone the concerts because we are very aware of the inconveniences that this generates for the people who were going to come to see us. We apologize from the bottom of our hearts and you know that in the more than 500 concerts that we have given this is not usual, but there is no other option but to rest and recover, “they explained.

The FASHION announced that it will be next week when the new dates for both performances are announced, although they anticipated that “it will already be in 2023.” Likewise, to manage the return of the tickets, we will also have to wait until next week.