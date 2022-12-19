La Minera closes the first round and 2022 with a 2-0 victory at home against Ciudad de Murcia that makes Popi’s men chain two wins in a row and the goal of permanence is closer. Regarding the game, the first half was evenly matched by both teams, although the locals had more chances, but the first goal came in the last play of the first act, a corner kick that was headed into the net by Chiqui. At the restart, as usual in the Llano, La Minera continued to press and the chances came, at minute 61 Piquero surprised Pablo with a subtle Vaseline to make it 2-0 in a match in which the local captain Rubén Hornero was fired (Flake).