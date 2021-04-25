How is a serial murderer built in Mexico? Is Mataviejitas a dangerous murderer? Or is she just another victim of that archetypal construction? That was the question that haunted the professor and researcher Susana Vargas as she followed from the United States one of the cases that shook Mexico for more than a decade. From the late nineties to 2006, the mysterious violent death of older adults and the possibility that a single person was behind the macabre murders terrorized a country that was already dawning in those years with brutal crimes, such as Los Zetas or Los Zetas. narcosatanics. Neither the dismembered people, nor the massacres, nor the mass murders of working women in Ciudad Juárez in those years had achieved such a mobilization of the authorities as the operations that were undertaken between 2005 and 2006 to hunt down the person they believed at the time to be behind the strangulation of those older women. The arrest of Juana Barraza, 49 years old at the time, nicknamed The Mataviejitas, removed the foundations of a culture that, according to Vargas, was key to the construction of Mexico’s public enemy.

