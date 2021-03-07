A man who participated in an attempted robbery in the Buenos Aires town of Lomas del Mirador He died of a gunshot wound to the chest that, according to the judicial investigation, was accidentally shot by one of his accomplices when they were shooting away in a car.

The event was recorded yesterday around 20 at the corner of Panamá and Ingeniero Huergo streets, in that town of the Buenos Aires party of The slaughter.

Judicial sources informed Telam that armed robbers were traveling in a white Volkswagen Trend car and tried to steal the belongings of a group of four teenagers, between 14 and 16 years old, who were walking through the place.

For reasons that are being investigated, the robbery did not materialize and the thieves tried to escape in the vehicle, while shooting the minors.

Under these circumstances, the driver of the vehicle lost control and a few meters later he collided with a Peugeot Partner truck parked in the street.

After the impact, three accomplices got out of the car and fled the scene on foot, while the driver was left sitting in his seat badly injured.

At the place, troops from the La Matanza Norte Patrol Command arrived, who verified that the man had at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

As a result, the uniformed men requested an emergency ambulance, in which resuscitation maneuvers were carried out on the victim while he was transferred to the Alberto Balestrini hospital, but he finally died on the way.

Meanwhile, the police officers present at the scene established that the car used by the assailants, whose patents were covered with mud, was stolen and had a kidnapping request.

The main hypothesis that investigators have about the man’s crime – whose identity was not provided – is that he was accidentally shot by one of his accomplices during the escape after the attempted robbery.

Prosecutor Gastón Duplaa, from the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) Thematic Homicides of the La Matanza Judicial Department, intervenes in the case, who investigates an “attempted robbery with resulting homicide aggravated by the use of a firearm.”

Source: Télam

