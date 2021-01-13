A member of the Argentine Federal Police (PFA) was shot this Tuesday afternoon in the head by two criminals in the Buenos Aires town of González Catán, in La Matanza.

At night he was subjected to an operation at the Churruca hospital in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Parque Patricios, sources from the investigation reported.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Calderón de la Barca and Tarija, at the height of said town in the La Matanza district, in the southwestern area of ​​Greater Buenos Aires.

The policeman Federico López, who works in the Superintendency of Dangerous Drugs of the PFA, was conducting a patrol with a colleague, aboard a Chevrolet Corsa.

According to the site Primer Plano Online, they were shot from a bridge when a group of people they discovered the investigative work of the vehicle occupants

López was immediately taken to the Simply Evita hospital and later transferred to the Churruca Visca police hospital in Parque Patricios, in serious condition and stable.

Investigative sources reported that the policeman was going to undergo surgery.

In the first instance, it was reported that López was actually traveling in civilian clothes on his motorcycle and that he had been shot in an attempt to steal the vehicle.

The prosecutor Fernando Garate, in charge of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 1 of the La Matanza Judicial Department, intervenes in the case, who ordered a series of measures aimed at identifying the criminals.

By the end of 2020 they were two policemen shot dead in La Matanza.

The first case occurred on Thursday, December 3, around 10 p.m. on 4500 Cazón Street, in the town of Gregorio de Laferrere.

Agent Carlos Alberto Nicolás Andino, who worked in the San Justo Local Prevention Police Unit (UPPL), was shot in the face when criminals tried to steal his truck in front of his own home.

He was caught by a group of thieves as he pulled his Ford Eco Sport truck out of the parking lot. According to witnesses, he tried to draw his service weapon, but was quickly killed with two shots, one to the face and the other to the leg.

He was rushed to the Simply Evita hospital in La Matanza, where he died due to the severity of his injuries.

The other police officer killed was Marino Nicolás Romero, 27. On Thursday, December 31, at 4.30, Romero was waiting for the bus at Olivieri and Da Vinci, also at Gregorio de Laferrere, to go to work.

There he was approached by two thieves who tried to steal his cell phone. Romero gave them his two phones, but when one of the criminals searched his pockets they discovered that he was armed.

A shootout broke out in which the policeman was wounded in the chest. He was also taken to Simply Evita Hospital, where he died.

With information from Télam