A blur. Although that does not tarnish his excellent work since he took office, Koeman betrayed himself for the first time on Thursday in the game against Granada. The weight of the sacred cows conditioned their alignment. The stripes of players like Piqué or Sergi Roberto made him forget those who have brought him here, Araújo or Dest among them. To the Barça it has taken all season to erase from memory the well-to-do and aging team that threw the jersey in Lisbon. He has done it from emotion, physical vigor and ambition, nothing to do with the unbearably pasty version of the day of disappointment, which made his people so sad.

Idea. Koeman, what’s more, it was against the plan that he has put in place with Mateu Alemany and Ramón Planes …, if the club maintains its commitment to keep him as head coach next season. Young people will take more prominence, to the point that, after Pedri, Mingueza, Araújo and Ansu (until injury) this season, the club prepares a new batch of homegrown players. Nico González, 19, son of Fran, Deportivo legend, will be in the first team. The Barça see in it a perfect replacement for Sergio Busquets. Nico started playing inside, but his football has evolved towards positional. His progression has been meteoric and he will have a place with the greats. You will not be the only one. Alejandro Balde is only 17 years old. He plays as a left back and has been with the club since he was eight years old, when he was captured by the Spanish. The Barça needs a replacement for Jordi Alba short or medium term and does not want to go to the market. And there is more. Álex Collado is already 22 years old, but his left leg is not one more. Barça does not want to launch him on the market without proving his talent in the first team. He is playing at a very high level in the subsidiary and if Riqui has had his season even though he hasn’t knocked the door down, at the club they believe that Sabadell’s team deserves a chance.

Delusions. The plan of the Barça 2021-22 It’s on the table. Messi’s renewal is his cornerstone, so much so that the club has made itself fully available to the Argentine to try to satisfy any of his concerns for the future. Around it are located the empowerment of Ansu and the signing of Neymar, sentimentally special to himself Messi, strategically basic for the club in terms of the market and, in terms of football, a bomb. And around, a lot of Masia, including the return of Èric García. Koeman asked for patience after 1-4 against him PSG. “We are halfway there.” The address is that.