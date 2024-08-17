Robert Lewandowski, the player singled out by Xavi and rehabilitated by Flick, is not rusty at a time when there is a lot of player turnover at Barça. The striker signed a very meritorious victory in Valencia. He scored two seemingly easy goals (one from a penalty) in a very complicated match due to the circumstances of the match and the fire at Mestalla. The sports chronicle did not detract from the economic or eventful events that have presided over Barcelona’s life lately. The Blaugrana had a bad time until 1-0 to then come back with a certain confidence against a depleted opponent and without the depth of the bench of Barça. The many young Barcelona players fought like wild boars so that Lewandowski could make the difference in the debut in the League.

1

Giorgi Mamardashvili, Cristhian Mosquera, Yarek Gasiorowski, Thierry Correia, Jesus Vazquez (Martin Tejon, min. 76), Diego Lopez (Dimitri Foulquier, min. 65), Javi Guerra (Hugo Guillamon, min. 85), Rafa Mir (David Otorbi, min. 76), Pepelu, Andre Almeida (Dani Gomez, min. 65) and Hugo Duro

2

Marc-André ter Stegen, Iñigo Martínez, Pau Cubarsí (Andreas Christensen, min. 63), Jules Koundé, Alejandro Balde (Gerard Martín, min. 63), Lamine Yamal (Pau Víctor, min. 85), Raphinha, Marc Bernal ( Eric García, min. 70), Ferran Torres (Pedri, min. 63), Marc Casadó and Robert Lewandowski

Goals

1-0 min. 43: Hugo Duro. 1-1 min. 48: Lewandowski. 1-2 min. 50: Lewandowski Referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez Yellow cards Pepelu (min. 37), Pau Cubarsí (min. 46), Vazquez Alcalde (min. 49), A. Christensen (min. 68), Koundé (min. 80)

It was not entirely clear what to expect from Barça after the hopeful American dream of the pre-season ended with a surprising nightmare at the Gamper. There are still many players waiting, the team is yet to be built and the coach has just arrived at a club that has become accustomed to Laporta’s tightrope walking. Faced with so much uncertainty due to injuries, registrations, marketing and the hangover from the Olympics and the European Championship, Flick’s response was categorical at Mestalla. The blaugranas appeared with a brave line-up because in the engine room two youngsters from La Masia were brought together, such as Marc Casadó and Marc Bernal, already protagonists on the tour of the United States, and Raphinha was placed as a midfielder behind Yamal, Lewandowski and Ferran. Although the formation was provisional, Flick wanted players in form and left Dani Olmo out.

Valencia’s strength lies in the collective and Baraja’s ingenuity. Just like Barça, the precarious situation forces them to rely on the youth team and veterans like the new arrival Rafa Mir. The difference is that their game is more familiar and automated, difficult to defend against for teams that are repetitive with losing the ball and slow to retreat like Barcelona. Valencia’s football was more pressing and damaging than that of the Blaugrana, lacking a thread of play and surprise, too far from the area despite dominating the midfield, very dependent on Marc Bernal and Raphinha. Baraja’s boys arrived and shot more and better than Flick’s. The unforced errors of the forwards mortgaged a Barça that was more hard-working than clear-sighted, suffocated and intimidated by Mestalla.

The failure of the Blaugrana team was summed up by Raphinha, who was as active and repetitive in his shooting as he was clumsy in his associations, lacking the influence that is required of a player with a key position in Flick’s bet. The playmaker was not working, there were no breaks and Barça were too flat a team, lacking play inside, incapable of destabilising an opponent who played to Baraja’s liking. Valencia grew progressively, increasingly stronger on the wings, and the ball began to cross Ter Stegen’s area. Hugo Duro headed a Diego López cross into the net and if he didn’t score the 2-0 goal it was through Cubarsí. The goal woke Barça up, to the point that Lewandowski equalised before half-time, when he tipped in an assist from Lamine with the tip of his boot, decisive in continuing Balde’s run.

Barça did not stop attacking down the left flank and sealed the comeback from the penalty spot after Mosquera ran over Raphinha in an excellent move by Ferran. Lewandowski did not forgive and made it 1-2. The scoreboard lit up Mestalla. Valencia went on the attack and turned each play into a decisive action, an exercise in survival for a tired Barcelona. The game broke up and became a back and forth between the two teams after Baraja was cautioned because the referee did not send off Cubarsi. The changes, however, definitely helped the Blaugrana, who were able to calm the contest and reduce Valencia’s affront, now with one more youngster on the field like Gerard Martín.

The way Barça closed out the game was much more interesting than the opening game, which was dominated by Valencia’s strategy. Barça ended up being the solid and serious team that Flick wanted. The Blaugranas did not look exactly youthful, but rather operated with poise, skill and class, as Flick wanted.

