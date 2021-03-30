The image of the Selection from Luis Enrique last Sunday in Tblisi, with Èric García, Dani Olmo, Thiago, Sergio Busquets and Sunrise on the grass, transported to La Masia. Because at Barça, that is also happening. And also, on curious steps. For a start, Koeman has recovered to three homegrown players veterans who seemed doomed after Bayern’s 2-8 in Lisbon. That night, in Da Luz, Pique offered to give a step aside; and Busquets and Sunrise appeared in all the lists of transferable of the summer. KoemanHowever, he sat down with all three. Has recovered them in terms of performance and commitment in the dressing room to explain a way of doing it, that of La Masia.

The bad times sporty, and economical, plus the courage of Koeman, they have precipitated a rebirth of La Masia. The Dutchman converted Ansu Fati, now injured, and Araújo, in fixed almost from the start of the season. And then, it’s been a meritocratic technician. Ha kept Mingueza because he knew how to perform when he needed elements in defense; and the number of minutes of Ilaix Moriba in accordance with their performance in key matches such as Sánchez Pizjuán and Sadar against Sevilla and Osasuna.

AND Koeman wants more. He gave the go-ahead to signing of Èric García because he was aware that the learning process of any signing was saved. The central Manchester City, just 20 years old, will arrive in june and he already knows the secrets of the base and the language of football that has been spoken for more than three decades in Barcelona. Because also He grew up in La Masia.

Parking the matter from Riqui Puig, a player with Barça DNA but with the problem of a lobby that, due to being unconditionally favorable, has become toxic and has tried to elevate him above good decision-making on the field, The farmhouse does not stop dribble players. AND Koeman is more than attentive. This season has already debuted Konrad (2001), an unbalanced winger who can help in these austerity times in Barcelona, ​​but must also make fewer mistakes on the pitch. Several midfielders, furthermore, they make their way into Koeman’s preferences. Alex Collado (1999), fine left-hander, must break already. Jandro Orellana (2000), a quality medium, he could do the preseason with the first team. It also grows Nico (2002), son of the mythical Fran del Depor. Somewhat slow, it’s technical and has good fundamentals of the game. As a positional midfielder, he has grown under García Pimienta. Years ago Barça seeks a replacement of Sergio Busquets …

And there is a future in it left side. Juan Miranda (2000) has matured this season in the Betis. Considered one of the higher values ​​of La Masia Three years ago, the club had doubts about its competitive level. With Pellegrini has hardened and Barça has one unilateral renewal option. The player is happy in Heliópolis, but the last word is from the Barça club and their progress is obvious. In the same garden where Miranda grew up, she grows Alejandro Balde (2003), who is barely 17 years old but a projection. Finally, there is also goalkeepers: Iñaki Peña (2000), Arnau Tenas (2002). La Masia grows.