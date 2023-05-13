Toño Chinaski (Guadalajara, 53 years old) grabs the hand pump and starts pumping beer from behind the bar at La Maripepa. “We are one of the few who have one in Madrid,” he proudly admits. This contraption —popular in the pubs of England—, is used to remove the drink from the barrel by means of suction as it was done in the old days. In addition, he has 13 other taps, where from time to time he rotates European and American beers, alternating ways and fashions that have made him one of the great experts in liquid gold at a national level.

“We start from the basis that we are independent, we have paid for the entire installation and we do not depend on any distributor, nor on any brand. This gives us a lot of freedom and we have put beers from almost all corners of the country, ”he continues, describing his modus operandi. They usually have a pilsner header; wheat beer, preferably German or Belgian-style; several ipasone of the most representative forms of the craft; and also sours, lambic and spontaneous fermentations, with nods to those more citrus and sweet profiles that are made with fruit. To this we must add a couple of taps with black beers, one with more graduation and another with less, where there is imperial stout and pastries, among other; and another two with traditional Belgian representation. “In the hand pump, as it could not be less, I rotate a lot English style: bitter, amber, pale ale. In the end, what I try is to combine modernity and tradition ”, he highlights one of his passions.

Some of the best spontaneously fermented lambic beers on the market. Jaime Villanueva

Alert about seasonality and weather, in addition to giving support to local breweries: “You can’t have the same slate in November as in August. The alcoholic volume, the density and even the producers focus their production at certain times of the year. Then we combine what is the local beer, from kilometer zero, from Madrid, with imported beers. We like to have representation of both things, the public demands it of us, especially those who are from abroad and are doing beer tourism”.

La Maripepa is a tavern that opened in 1956 in the Madrid neighborhood of Las Letras, between the intersection of Moratín, Fúcar, Jesús and Santa María streets. Years later —in the eighties— it mutated into a traditional pub with karaoke included in its lower part, and it was only recently that Chinaski took over it. “We have maintained the old decoration”, he comments of a space in which there are old beer bottles, a lot of wood, including the bar and even a mezzanine where the DJs who are invited on weekends usually sit, offering music selections black (soul, funk, ska, reggae).

Toño Chinaski throws a beer in his Madrid brewery. Jaime Villanueva

The bar has become a privileged destination for many fans of craft beer and good drinking, without neglecting neophytes. “We don’t want someone to come in and feel left out because the beer is especially expensive or they don’t understand. I like to talk to the client and recommend what they might like the most. There is no greater compliment than when someone who did not know you comes and asks you for something that you recommended the previous time, ”he confesses. His flagship beer is a classic Czech that costs 2.20 euros, in a 25-cl format, although he still has two more, 40-cl and 56-cl, which amounts to a pint. “We also try to ensure that each style has its characteristic glass,” he points out.

The other value of La Maripepa is its humble, but well-nourished fridge. “We are modest in terms of quantity, but not in terms of quality”, he qualifies and begins to enumerate as he divides them by shelves. “Here we have those dedicated to the stout, since with two taps we cannot cover all its variety. We have stout porters, single malts, dark beers, with casks. They are very powerful. There are also American ones, which are difficult to come by barrel because of their high price”. Chinaski is pointing and showing his small selection, a paradise for any beer history fan. “In this other there is ipasmany beers that are likely to merge with the style: session ipa, sour ipa, black ipa. All mostly canned.” And one of his favorite parts, that of lambic beers, those produced in Belgium: Cantillon, 3 Fonteinen, Antwerpse, Tilquin, etc.

Cantillon is made in the Senne Valley, in Brussels. It is recommended to distribute and store horizontally so that your sediments do not move too much. Jaime Villanueva

Chinaski is restless and a careful selector, which is why other types of bottles also abound in La Maripepa. If you take a look at the huge bottle rack just behind the bar, you can enjoy an unbeatable selection of whiskeys from different origins: Ireland, Japan, Spain, Scotland and America, among others. “We emphasize whiskey because it is a first cousin to beer. The manufacturing mechanism is very similar, only that the first one has been distilled and has no hops”, he says. And they have 32 different types of vermouth, where he likes to always have one to serve directly from the tap: “This month is Padrò, from Tarragona”.

The bar begins to fill up in the middle of the afternoon, its tables have students who have met to chat, some connoisseur who sits at the bar and asks for a imperial stout from Aragón or residents of the neighborhood who stop by to have a vermouth. “We cannot lose the perspective that we are a beer and music bar”, he points out. A bar with identity.