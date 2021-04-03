“No to fascism in education”, “education is not for sale” and “Murcia, RIP education” were some of the messages written on the banners of the around 200 people who gathered this Saturday at the gates of the Palace of San Esteban in Murcia. The Green Tide called this protest for the election of the deputy expelled from Vox María Isabel Campuzano as the new Minister of Education and Culture.

Between beeps, bells, sirens and clapping, the members of the platform awaited the arrival of the regional leaders. The spokesperson for Platform in Defense of the Public School, Francisca López, pointed out that “we concentrated a few days ago to show our rejection of the PP selling the Ministry of Education and Culture to the deputy expelled from Vox.” The representative added that the former member of the Santiago Abascal formation “is going to deepen the privatization of education.”

For the platform, the appointment of Campuzano as a member of the regional government «it is a setback in the Murcian educational system. Today we need more investment in public centers and less checks.

The concentration gradually increased in intensity and numerous passers-by took the opportunity to contemplate the bustle unleashed at the gates of the San Esteban Palace, surrounded by the participants in the concentration as a method of protest.

There were some parades among the members of the unions present, among which were CCOO, UGT and Sterm Intersindical. Among the attendees were also the national deputy of Podemos, Javier Sánchez Serna, and the socialist deputy in the Regional Assembly Antonio Espín.