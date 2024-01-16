The Párraga Center in the capital and the FILE International Literature Festival held in different locations share third place in the provincial ranking, according to the survey carried out by the Mediterránea Foundation and answered this year by 414 agents from the cultural sector
Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 1:38 p.m.
Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Bilbao and Malaga are the outstanding cultural capitals of Spain, according to the Cultural Observatory of the Mediterranean Foundation (La Fábrica), released this Tuesday. This annual report on the best of our culture in 2023 has been carried out since…
#Mar #Músicas #Teatro #Circo #Murcia #outstanding #proposals #Region #Culture #Observatory
Leave a Reply