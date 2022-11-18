Mexico. Lucía Méndez returns to acting at the hands of Gael García and Diego Luna in The machine, where she plays a woman who works in the world of politics, entertainment and sports, but hides great mysteries.

In the machine, Lucía Méndez also shares credits with the Mexican actress Eiza González, reported on various news portals, and according to the Deadline site, Lucía plays Josefina, a very cunning and intelligent woman who makes her way among a high-class family.

The plot of La máquina tells that Esteban (Gael Garcia) is a boxer in the twilight of his career and whose manager, Andy (Diego Luna), gets him one last chance to fight for a title.

We recommend you read:

It also transcends that Josefina will bother her son’s life, He will make nasty comments about your appearance and your business decisions.

The machine represents for Lucía Méndez her reappearance in acting after several years of absence, since she has not acted since 2011, when she starred in the Televisa soap opera Esperanza del corazón, although in 2015 she made a special performance in the program Como dice el dicho.

Jorge Perugorría, Karina Gidi, Raúl Briones and Luis Gnecco will also perform in La máquina, among other actors, is a production of Searchlight Television, 20th Television and La Corriente del Golfo.

We recommend you read:

The machine will stream on Disney’s DTC platforms as a Hulu Original in the US in late 2023.