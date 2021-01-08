This morning a new life-size statue of Diego Armando Maradona was inaugurated that reflects the play of the first goal against England in the 1986 World Cup. It was carried out by artists from Tucumán in the city of Famaillá, 35 kilometers from the capital of Tucumán, as a tribute to the soccer star who died on November 25.

“The hand of D10S“is the name of the sculpture made by local artists Bruno salica and Angel Moreno, which from today is part of the Paseo de los Emprendedores, located in front of the historical theme park that this city of Tucuman has.

“East It is a tribute that we wanted to pay to one of the most important figures of our country and it fills us with pride to know that it is the first work of this type to be made in the world, “said the mayor of Famaillá, José Orellana, who indicated:” As officials we must have the ability to understand and interpret the emotions of our village”.

Life-size sculpture of Diego Maradona in Tucumán

The city’s Tourism Director, David Acevedo, explained to Telam that before inaugurating the work, they requested the authorization of two of Maradona’s daughters, Dalma and Giannina, since “We do this with respect and as a way to give back to everything that Diego gave to the Argentines“, they expressed.

The official, when inaugurating the work, said: “This is Maradona’s first post sculpture mortem and the first in the world to remember the ‘Hand of God’, as he called the first goal he scored against the English in the World Cup 86 “.

He also praised the work done by Salica and Moreno, who made the sculpture “in just 20 days”, and that work becomes part of the more than 300 replicas of historical places, including the Cabildo, and statues of great personalities that form part of the tourist attractions that Famaillá has.

During the ceremony, a video was presented recalling unforgettable moments in the life of Maradona and the massive farewell given by the Argentines at his funeral.