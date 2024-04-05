La Manga Consorcio, made up of the municipalities of Cartagena and San Javier, is preparing an infrastructure plan to improve services such as sanitation and mobility in that coastal town.

The Cartagena Coastal Department, directed by Gonzalo López Pretel, has already started the procedures to acquire new furniture for the upcoming summer season. Among the elements that will be replaced are footbaths and benches, among other elements. It has also begun administrative procedures to acquire new machinery for beach cleaning and maintenance.

In relation to mobility and to improve accessibility on Puerto Bello beach, which has an assisted bathing area for people with reduced mobility, they will acquire bathing assistance materials. In this area they will install a pergola that will shade the area where bathers wait to enter the water. “A beach is of no use to citizens if it is not accessible, we implement the necessary measures to create a friendlier city,” according to López Pretel.

During the Consortium meeting, the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, explained that she has created the Coastal Department in her cabinet – in San Javier the specific area in charge of these powers is Beaches – to improve services in areas such as La Manga, during all year. The councilor reported that she has doubled the budget allocated to serve the municipality's coastline.

Community



The meeting, which was held in La Manga, was attended by representatives of the neighborhood associations, the Mar Menor Nautical Station, the regional association of hoteliers (Hostecar), as well as the councilors Manuel Torres, of the PSOE, and Juan José López, of MC.

At the request of this last councilor, the incorporation of the Community into the Consortium was approved. This was a demand from neighbors and businessmen for years. In addition, they approved the accounts and management reports.

The Consortium was also attended by the Urban Planning Councilor of the San Javier City Council, Antonio Martínez, who specified that work is currently being done on the urban planning of the Mar Menor basin. He added that La Manga is an attractive destination also for hotel investors, who are willing to open new accommodation there.

La Azohia



In La Azohía, to the west of the municipality, they will install a floating dock for summer to moor pleasure boats and avoid anchoring with concrete 'deadheads', a practice prohibited by Medio Natural. With this measure they want to avoid the conflicts that occurred every summer between bathers, boat owners and diving clubs. When the campaign ends you can withdraw it.