Saturday, September 9, 2023, 2:44 p.m.



Starting this Thursday, La Manga welcomes the 29 candidates who will participate in the Miss Intercontinental Spain beauty pageant, whose final gala will be held this Saturday. The winner of this phase will travel to Egypt to try to win the international title.

The applicants immersed themselves these days in the final experience in Spain, which is held in La Manga del Mar Menor. The national candidates are: María Herrán (Albacete), Yamila Heredia (Alicante), Belén Suárez (Asturias), Celia González (Ávila), Laura Antunez (Badajoz), Diana Pijuan (Barcelona), Carla Pérez (Cádiz), Luna Montero ( Cantabria), Anabella Malik (Castellón), Yeruti Escobar (Ciudad Real), Paula Rodríguez (Gerona), Marta Guarnido (Granada), Leire Ferrando (Huelva), Carla Pérez (Balearic Islands), Cindy del Río (Las Palmas), Jaqueline Mallo (La Coruña), Cindy Victoria (León), Jennifer Arroyo (Lleida), Aldara Sanjurjo (Lugo), Nerea Villanueva (Madrid), Sara Novo (Málaga), Raquel Cortado (Murcia), Diana Fernández (Ourense), Ángeles Di Gambi (Pontevedra), Laura San Pablo (Santa Cruz de Tenerife), Patricia Pera (Segovia), Lesly Salinas (Seville), Sofía Palenzuela (Tarragona) and María Vettorazzi (Valencia).

The AluaSun Doblemar Hotel in La Manga has become the nerve center of the event these days, hosting all the candidates, Miss Intercontinental delegates from the participating Spanish capitals, members of the jury and organization of the pageant, in addition to being the venue for the gala. end of Saturday, September 9.

Photography sessions in different locations, looks, makeup and hair, getaways to corners of La Manga such as the Surfing restaurant, a tour on the ‘Flippa Boat’ to discover a different perspective of La Manga from the sea, this is how they were developed the first days, with an introduction to the Region of Murcia.

Already on Friday night, on a stage framed by a catwalk in the middle of the sand with the Mar Menor on one side, Alejandro Belisario presented in alphabetical order the candidates who came out on up to three occasions with different ‘looks’: swimsuits from L’Atelier Swimwear and jewelry by Pilar Aymerich in a first pass; with caftans from Atelier Magdala, glasses from Soto Ópticos and Abanicos Di Abani in a second pass; and cocktail dresses in a third pass.

After taking photographs with the different sponsors of the event and the public, and a night of rest, the candidates will participate this Saturday in the final gala at the AluaSun Doblemar hotel where they will parade with different looks (swimsuit, cocktail and gala), and there will be Live violin performances by the Cuban group Lati2s, and dance performances by Yaiza Dance Studios.

The jury that will have the last word is made up of Dayron Cerrada, misologist, specialist in beauty contests and ‘misses’ profiles; José de Prada, designer; Juan Carlos Calzada, decorator and choreographer; and Daniel Altuve, model and image consultant. The selected one will compete for the international crown in the 51st edition of Miss Intercontinental to be held on December 15 in Egypt.