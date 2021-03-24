The employment regulation file (ERE) presented by the Hesperia Group for La Manga Club and its consequences were made clearer yesterday for the works council. “The project to relocate the ‘spa’ in the hotel facilities has been relegated,” explained its president Concepción Aranda, who said that there will be no new investments until 2023. The only new proposal in the largest tourist complex in the Region is to create a a small room for massages and treatments in a wing of the five-star hotel Príncipe Felipe.

Likewise, the representatives of the Hesperia Group advanced in a meeting to the works council that will dispense with 12 professionals whose tasks will be assumed by their central services. These are employees from the commercial, marketing, human resources and finance areas.

Among the offers on the negotiating table to make the ERE more flexible is that the 23 workers over 60 years of age can take early retirement with 80% of their salary up to 63 and covering the following 24 months with unemployment. Besides, there would necessarily be another 74 layoffs with an offer of 27 days of severance pay per year worked, up to a ceiling of 14 pay, to whom they voluntarily access. The minimum will be 5,000 euros.

Finally, 31 workers may choose to become permanent permanent workers, with a paid position six or nine months a year. But only if they belong to the concierge, reception, warehouse, cleaning and room service sections, as well as food and beverages.

At the door, 150 employees



The representatives of the works council gathered 150 employees at the door of the hotel yesterday afternoon to explain details of the ERE that Hesperia will process on April 2. The positions are very far from the agreement. However, the chain – which declined to give an explanation – maintains its intention to open the complex as soon as possible, although it does not give dates.