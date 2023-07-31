La Manga Club announced the construction of 42 new apartments within the luxury sector within the complex it owns in the Region of Murcia. These are 2- and 3-bedroom apartments that will be located a few minutes from the restaurants, sports areas and services of the facilities. Designed by the Innov-Arq architecture studio, the prices of the homes range between 365,000 euros and 710,000 euros, depending on the number of bedrooms, the floor on which they are located, the orientation and the facilities they incorporate (the largest may include a garden, storage room, cellar or solarium).

«The sales process has been carried out on plan and we can say that it is evolving as planned: we have sold 11 units of the 42 that we have available, and we believe that the commercialization process will be fast due to its central location, its location close to the resort’s sports facilities, its impressive views of the sea and the quality of the product”, says Manolo López, director of La Manga Club Properties.

The promoter is already preparing a show flat on the ground floor decorated by the interior designer Rita Rosés. With three bedrooms, it will carry the ceramic materials from Porcelanosa that will be used throughout the development, in which its porcelain stoneware floors in a natural limestone color or colonial wood stand out, integrating with that of the bathrooms, which will include Krion Shell® taps designed for provide functional, aesthetic and sustainable solutions in sanitary equipment, also from the Porcelanosa group.

Rita Rosés, whose career as an interior designer has accumulated more than 30 years of experience in various sectors (retail, hospitality, residential and offices), chose a color palette in warm tones and modern and timeless furniture for the show apartment. La Manga Club Properties has three information and sales offices in the resort. The first is located in the access roundabout, on the Atamaría road, where the main headquarters of the resort are located, a large space that also includes a Porcelanosa showroom and examples of the main rooms of some of its new developments on the sale (including Las Orquídeas). The second information point is in the Casa Club del Real Golf and the third is in the hall of the Grand Hyatt La Manga Club Golf & Spa.