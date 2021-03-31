The Hesperia Group and the works council have set the number of forced layoffs at only 46 at La Manga Club, they have agreed on the 31 fixed employees move to the discontinuous fixed regime and advance in the negotiation for an agreed exit of another 50 workers from the company. In this way, the positions regarding the Employment Regulation File (ERE) that initially threatened to leave 158 employees on the street forcibly approached this Wednesday.

The hotel chain intends to present the ERE in the first days of April, which begins this Thursday. Hence the two marathon negotiation sessions last Tuesday and Wednesday, which was already late at night.

Among the closed pacts is that the discontinuous fixed they will work for nine months and will be inactive for three. During that quarter they will receive, during the first two years, a proportional compensation of 20 days per year worked and twelve monthly payments, early retirement for those over 60 would be 21, but compensation is still under negotiation. The rest until reaching 81 employees will be voluntary redundancies whose incentives are also under negotiation.

La Manga Club has been the benchmark tourist complex in terms of quality of service for decades. In fact, it housed the first five-star hotel in the Region, a category that it continues to maintain. 18 months ago it was acquired by the Hesperia Group, which undertook a series of investments that have been parked. Among them is the relocation of the Spa complex which has closed, and which has been delayed without a date. Also an extension of the accommodation that has not yet materialized.

The health crisis led Hesperia to present last year a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) on the entire workforce. It recovered a hundred employees in the summer to reopen the complex, but it closed almost all the facilities except the golf courses and some other services. It remained this way until, approximately a month ago, it announced an ERE. The negotiation of its dimensions has lasted since then.

However, the Hesperia Group continues to count on opening the facilities for the high season of this year, as soon as the sanitary restrictions allow it to have a reasonable number of occupied rooms.