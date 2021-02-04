If you search on Google La Mamma Rosa Cantina, there is a sign in red that says “permanently closed”. This result is repeated after almost a year of pandemic and a quarantine that made many restaurants have to lower the blind.

The classic Villa Crespo still life, with more than 30 years of history, leaves many memories and a multitude of faithful diners who will miss it. But whenever one door closes, another opens. And this time too. Since April, a new project, called F5 Cantina, which brings together two gastronomic proposals, will open in the corner of: confectionery during the day and still life at night.

The place will be occupied by Atelier Fuerza, a bakery created by Francisco Seubert. He, together with Romero Sieiro, under the name of F5 Cantina, They will open the corner again.

On your Instagram profile, the Converso family, owner of the traditional still life, says goodbye to her clients and also welcomes the new project, which it will start working in two months.

In Julián Alvarez y Jufré, the La Mamma Rosa still life worked until a month ago. Now there will be another trade in its place. Photo: Maxi Failla

“When we started with this, we never imagined the amount of beautiful messages that were going to arrive and the movement that was going to take place in the neighborhood,” they say on the social network, and they add: “Today we come to the end of this tribute to the @cantinamammarosa who gave us so much. Some things are finished so others can begin … “, wrote Ariel Converso.

And he says: “A new cycle begins and that is why we want to welcome @ atelier.fuerza to the neighborhood. The chic @ s of Atelier will disembark in this corner with so much history. A big hug to @ juanconverso457 and all the flia Converso for so many years of La Mamma Rosa, and a huge THANK YOU from all of Villa Crespo “.

Since it closed at the end of last year, the still life was fired by its followers on the networks. “On this mid-autumnal day of the Buenos Aires summer, I discover that a Villa Crespo classic, the La Mamma Rosa canteen, ceased to exist,” wrote @paisajesante on Twitter. On the other hand, @lucianoliteras expressed: “One less cantina in Buenos Aires. This time it was La Mamma Rosa’s turn, Villa Crespo.”

They put up posters on the green shutters and people turned the sidewalk into a sanctuary: “We want to thank this spontaneous, unexpected and enormously gratifying demonstration. We feel deep emotion and pride for all those who made MR in its 34 years, especially collaborators and clients, suppliers, neighbors, friends and mainly our father Juan. Our family life ”, responded the owners.

The still life is one of Villa Crespo and other neighborhoods of the City that did not withstand the pandemic. The long time closed, without spaces on the sidewalks, and with the number of customers reduced by restrictions, were factors that led several to decide the definitive closure.

There are examples such as El Trapiche, in Palermo, last year, and the most recent El Obrero, in La Boca, which was known this week, and Oviedo.

