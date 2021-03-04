“Here men are used for two things: for nothing and to give money. Nothing more”, The protagonist of ‘La Mami’ lectures. We are at Barba Azul, a decadent cabaret in Mexico City’s Colonia Obrera with 60 years of history. Ordering songs costs 30 pesos. They dedicate them to you or you sing them. For 20 pesos you can take a girl to dance with a live orchestra. Be careful, they are not whores. «They are social workers. Or ladies of company, because they have to be supporting from the most educated to the most loutish, ”says Doña Olga, La Mami, who spent many years on the Barba Azul dance floor before ending up in the local bathrooms. There she not only takes care of the mop and the wardrobe: she acts as a confessor, seamstress, psychologist, watchman and even santera. He doesn’t talk much and some days he’s in a bad mood. But she is a second mother for the girls, the center of an unexpected space of sisterhood in a country where 95% of sexist crimes (10 a day) remain unsolved.

Video.



Trailer of the documentary ‘La Mami’.



Laura Herrero Garvín (Toledo, 1985) lived eight years in Mexico. «A country that hooked me. There I witnessed the brightest and most hopeful acts of my life, but also the most rotten and dark. Partying with friends ended a night at the Bluebeard. And when he entered the bathrooms, he met La Mami. “I was surprised by that relationship so familiar, so maternal in such a dark place for women,” he recalls. “I watched what was happening for a while and I realized that the girls kept coming in: ‘Mommy, can you put my dress on?’, ‘Mommy, I need some advice’, ‘Mommy, I’m fed up. ..! ‘. In the midst of that frenzied place, La Mami signified the embrace, the female alliance, the resistance. It is the false mother that we all need when we do not have one or are far from ours. That is why I dared to approach her and propose that she make this documentary with her ».

A woman who has just arrived at the cabaret, with a son suffering from cancer convalescing in the hospital, is the storyline of the director. ‘La Mami’ is not a film of denunciation, although the reality of Mexico sneaks into the confessions before the mirror while the girls put on makeup, in the same way that the rancheras and norteñas of the orchestra are filtered. Laura Herrero aims to capture the atmosphere of an oasis of solidarity without us knowing too much about the protagonist. In one of her few conversations, Doña Olga reveals to the newcomer a tragic event from her past. The naturalness with which death is approached in Mexico causes us to go no further. There is not the slightest trace of morbidity in the respectful and curious look of the director, who works the miracle of filming a documentary in a toilet without the interest failing in 80 minutes (Perhaps we would have to go back to ‘Plácido’ by Berlanga to find some characters who live in urinals).

“The situation of violence against women in Mexico has been increasing more and more,” laments Laura Herrero. «For me this film has been the way to lock myself in the Bluebeard’s bathrooms. I feel safe there.