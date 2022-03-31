the bad rodriguez 43 years old, made social networks tremble, by sharing a photo, where he is seen from the tub and eating spaghetti in a very flirtatious way, leaving the fans speechless who immediately gave him their like, in addition to comment on the explosive publication.

More than 57 thousand likes reached the Spanish singer in the photo, where she is seen very happy taking a bath in the tub, but she is also enjoying other pleasures in life, in this case eating her spaghetti, which she craved several of his followers who love his posts.

“First, spaghetti with tomato and second, clams in a graaaaande Maria bath”, “How delicious to eat in the bathtub and you for dessert”, “Like a mermaid even in the bathtub, what a style. How beautiful you look in all the photos”, ” Good @malarodriguez you’re throwing yourself into Buenos Aires! Better come to Viña del Mar because everything is happening at @vinaclassic”, “What a good song, what good times, I remember a happy youth listening to Being a woman I carried a gun haha ​​to not feel alone !! Pofff what times”, write the networks.

For those who do not know, social networks love the style that the interpreter from Spain is loaded, because not only has she created good music, she has also been in charge of showing herself as is, that is, we have seen her without a filter on several occasions, revealing her cellulite of which she is more than proud.

As if that were not enough, he loves to share his trips with fans and the experience that they generate, because he always learns something new and then uploads it to his Instagram account, where he has just over a million followers.

The way in which La Mala Rodríguez dresses is another of the things that the public loves, because she is always seen in tight dresses, or suits that fit her figure, with which she looks impressive, because her personality is devastating, but her attitude is also something for which she is very loved among the public who want her to release new music.

