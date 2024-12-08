The Magna procession of Seville is celebrated today, December 8, 2024. To do this, Virgin of the Kings, Great Power, Setefilla, Valme, Consolación, El Cachorro, Esperanza de Triana and Macarena They carry out their procession from the Cathedral of Seville. Know in real time where the processions are going and all the breaking news.

12:38 The best images of the Great Power during its transfer to the Cathedral The unpublished images of the Great Power in the transfer to the Cathedral for the Magna of Seville Dawn broke for the Lord of Seville as he passed through Plaza Nueva, he crossed a nativity scene portal and the Christmas lights accompanied him, unlit.

12:10 Holy Mass ends The solemn holy mass in honor of the Immaculate Conception in the Cathedral of Seville ends.

12:06 The chairs for the Magna are already set A few hours before the closing procession began, the chairs for the Magna of Seville are already visible on Paseo de Colón.

12:00 The best places to see the Magna of Seville 8 key points to see the Magna processions of Seville If you have not been one of the lucky ones to have gotten a seat in the ‘official race’ and want to enjoy some special moment of the closing procession of the Congress, follow our recommendations for the night and early morning

11:40 The music of the Magna These will be the musical accompaniments during this afternoon’s processions: Virgin of the Kings: Seville Municipal Symphonic Band Great Power: Does not carry Virgin of Setefilla: Does not carry Virgin of Valme: Santa Ana Band of Two Sisters Virgin of Consolation: Álvarez Quintero Music Band (Muchachos de Consolación and the Band of Bugles and Drums of Vera-Cruz de Utrera will open the procession) Puppy: Philharmonic Society of Our Lady of Oliva de Salteras to the hill and the Band of La Puebla del Río to the entrance. Hope of Triana: Band of the Cigarreras (The Band of Bugles and Drums of the Three Falls will open the procession) Esperanza Macarena: El Carmen de Salteras (Centuria Macarena will open the procession)

11:40 Where to see the Magna of Seville Where to watch the Magna of Seville on television and online The Magna of Seville is experienced in Pasión in Seville and ABC, which will make an unprecedented display to bring you home the best of the closing procession of the II Congress of Brotherhoods and Popular Piety and the transfers

11:30 Entry times These are the entry times of the different images that will be part of the closing procession of the II Congress of Brotherhoods and Popular Piety which is being held in Seville. Great Power: 10:00 p.m. Virgin of the Kings: 10:45 p.m. Virgin of Setefilla: 00:30 hours Virgin of Valve: 01:00 hours Puppy: 01:45 hours Virgin of Consolation: 02:10 hours Hope of Triana: 03:20 hours Esperanza Macarena: 04:50 hours

11:15 Time for the Magna The State Meteorological Agency points out that there will be a drop in temperatures tonight during the closing procession of the II International Congress of Brotherhoods and Popular Piety. The weather forecast indicates that minimum temperatures of 6 degrees when the images return to their temples after having passed through the official route. For its part, the temperatures on the day of the Immaculate Conception will be 16 degrees. The heavens will be clear or partly cloudy with no chance of rain throughout the day. However, cold temperatures may cause many devotees to stay indoors or return home as midnight approaches.

11:15 Holy Mass begins

11:00 Why have these images been selected for the Magna of Seville? Since the archbishop Saiz Meneses raised the possibility of closing the Congress of Brotherhoods and Popular Piety with a procession, the Archdiocese and the Council of Brotherhoods and Brotherhoods got to work. Both parties understood that, due to the nature of the celebration, the participating images should be those that generate the most and greatest devotion, as is the case of the eight selected images: Virgin of the Kings, Great Power, Virgin of Setefilla (Lora del Río), Virgin of Valme (Two Sisters), Virgin of Consolación (Utrera), Puppy, Esperanza de Triana and Esperanza Macarena.

10:10 Closing seasonal mass begins

10:10 Departure times of the Magna of Seville 2024 These are the departure times of the closing procession of the II Congress of Brotherhoods and Popular Piety which is being held in Seville. Virgin of the Kings: 4:20 p.m. Great Power: 4:40 p.m. Virgin of Setefilla: 5:00 p.m. Virgin of Valme: 5:20 p.m. Virgin of Consolation: 5:40 p.m. Puppy: 6:00 p.m. Hope of Triana: 6:20 p.m. Esperanza Macarena: 6:40 p.m. All images will be output from the Palos Gate towards the Plaza Virgen de los Reyes.