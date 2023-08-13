The Mackyna, Popular celebrity character, he officially debuted as an impersonator on ‘JB on ATV’. After requests from fans for wanting to see him in other sketches of the comedy show, the bodybuilder surprised everyone in onein a sequence by Luis Miguel. Mack Songhurts, the athlete’s real name, appeared in this parody characterizing “Sol de México” along with Jorge Benavides and the rest of the cast. He also took the opportunity to demonstrate his singing talent by interpreting one of his songs a cappella.

As is recalled, his name appeared in the media again after his appearance in ‘El gran chifa’, in which he made more than one follower laugh with his reaction after a grotesque action by Alfredo Benavides. As is remembered, the comedian spat a stream of water in the guest’s face. They almost came to blows.

#Mackyna #debuts #impersonator #ATV #sketch #parodying #Luis #Miguel