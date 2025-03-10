La Macarena de Luis Gordillo, from poster to ‘meme’ viral by the work of the Sevillian guasa

The acute posteritis suffered by Sevillian society is a phenomenon that does not cease, now amplified by the effect of social networks. There is practically no poster announcing a great event that does not raise any controversy, and of course issues related to Holy Week are no exception. If last year the quoted painter Salustian had to give all kinds of explanations about his work announcer of the Passion Week, this year he has touched a no less prestigious author, the Sevillian painter Luis Gordillo, with his poster for the Brotherhood of the Macarena.

Already at the time of discovering the Gordillo cartel in the Basilica of La Macarena, on February 25, a disturbing silence was made until, after 30 seconds, someone was encouraged to applaud. The artist explained then that when he approached his commission he had “impression as if God called you and tell you we are going there, we will do it. Something divine seized me and took me in his arms to do it. ” For his part, the older brother of the Brotherhood of La Macarena, José Antonio Fernández Cabrero, celebrated the fact of incorporating “to our pictorial heritage the vision of one of the most influential Spanish artists of the last 60 years”.

In his piece, Gordillo schematically reproduces the face of the Virgin in question by quadruply on a white background. An excess of simplicity, in the opinion of some, which has given rise to all kinds of scribbled versions loaded with bite. Thus, the Brotherhood of El Baratillo is represented by the legend “€ 1” hand written, dinner for the drawing of a home pizza box, the holy burial by a skull – the popular canine – made with two strokes, thirst with a glass of water, the puppy with a pet in two strokes, the blur Power is represented with its beard and its crown of thorns, although it seems drawn with the controls of the primitive telesketch.





Overflowing creativity

And there are more: the waters are four blue lines imitating the sea waves, the blacks a smiling blur, San Roque a dog with the mutilated tail that splashes blood, the cigarreras show something similar to a man smoking a pure, and the resurrection a simple smiling pool stood and greeting with the stick that represents his arm …

Special mention deserves the dedicated to the 7 words, where it can be read ‘word’ repeated seven times from top to bottom, as if it were one of those tedious punishments of the school. And the brotherhood of the O is represented – it could not be otherwise – with that vowel. In this sense, the most worked parody seems dedicated to the herd of the bakers, which mimics the disposition of the faces of the macarena but with a sequence that goes from the smile to irritation and crying, in allusion to the internal disputes that this collective has been living. Nor is a memory of the Christ of Salustiano, too effeminate in the opinion of the most critical, which appears with the face of the macarena of Gordillo superimposed.





This apparent good humor contrasts with some rather angry reactions, from which they insist on the childishness of the final result (“it seems that my daughter has done with the Paint”), to the assessment of the effort made (“it has done it in ten minutes”) or who subtly ask the head of those responsible for the brotherhood (“I hope it arrives already November Government?”).

Four illustrated

It should be remembered that Luis Gordillo is one of the most relevant painters of contemporary Andalusian and Spanish plastic, recognized among other awards with the National Award of Plastic Arts (1981), the Velázquez Award for Plastic Arts (2007) and the Gold Medal of Merit in the Fine Arts (1996). His figure is currently for the Polvarda who has raised his work on La Macarena, but also for the quality of his latest exhibitions, such as that exhibited in the Santa Clara space of the Hispanic capital under the title ‘Feedback’, as well as the film ‘Luis Gordillo. Instruction Manual ‘that has directed its usual commissioner, D’Asta Week, along with Antonio García Jiménez, and that will arrive shortly at the Malaga Festival.





It seems obvious, in any case, that tradition and contemporaneity continue to collide in the Mariana Villa, as a user of a social network shows: “The Holy Week poster is for everyone, not for four enlightened,” denounces. That opinion, according to which contemporary art should be excluded from the imaginary of Holy Week, is also reflected by another user, who handles this metaphor: “A psychiatrist can be an excellent doctor, the best, but you would never let it operate from the heart.”

Of course, the poster has also had its defenders. The journalist Lorena Muñoz raised in her networks a fundamental issue: “They love that he does not like who likes it, what must be considered is that many of those who criticize or mofan did not know one of the most recognized Sevillian painters in the world.” And also the journalist Pepe Rubio wondered in his profile: “Has the chapelism to take a hyperrealist photo of their saints for their saints and to leave artists alone?”