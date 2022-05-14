The La Línea tunnel is now ready to receive more than 4,000 athletes from all over the country in a historic race this May 15, 2022 from 6:00 a.m. Under the motto “Many roads, one goal”, the National Institute of Roads (INVÍAS) will provide, through the competition, a free space for Colombians to practice sports in one of the most important road infrastructures of the country: the La Línea tunnel.

The Minister of Transport, Ángela María Orozco Gómez indicated that, “The appointment is this

Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the Américas Interchange, La Línea toll sector

in the department of Quindío, starting at 06:00 am, the time they start

all the activities of this sports party.

Registrations closed in record time and more than 4,000 participants registered for the 21-kilometre and 5-kilometre courses.

Thus and as a team, we ratify the national commitment of President Iván Duque Márquez to connect the regions with mega infrastructure projects that generate dynamics with social meaning and equity.”

“With this project we want to bring people closer to the great works of

infrastructure that Colombia has. We hope that the athletes, going through the tunnel

of La Línea, get to know it, appropriate it and be bearers of the pride that

We Colombians must feel in front of this work that has improved the conditions

of road safety and connectivity in the country”, said Juan Esteban Gil Chavarría,

General Director of INVÍAS.

Daniela Maturana, Vice Minister of Sport, pointed out: “From the Ministry of Sport

we will be present at the La Línea Tunnel Half Marathon, promoting the

physical activity and sport as a strategy of equity and equality.

Once again we praise this initiative of INVÍAS for the promotion of a healthy life through sport”.

Prior to the athletic race, race kits will be delivered on Thursdays

May 12, Friday 13 and Saturday 14 at the Metropolitan Convention Center

of Armenia (street 26 North #6-19 A). Participants should note that

only the delivery of the utensils will be made, these days, and that on Sunday no longer

none will be delivered.

Overview of the tours

The 21 km and 5 km routes have the official certification of the Federation

Colombian Athletics:

• 21 K: The departure is at 08:00 am from the Américas interchange (toll

Quindío direction Calarcá-Cajamarca)then a return is made in the

kilometer 7.6 of the La Línea tunnel and the arrival again is at the

Americas interchange.

• 5 K: The departure is at 11:00 am from the Américas interchange (toll

Quindío direction Calarcá-Cajamarca), return at km 2.5 of the corridor –

before entering the tunnel of La Línea– and arriving again at the

Americas interchange. The return is made before entering the tunnel of

The line.

eco-sustainable race

Plogging combines outdoor exercise with garbage collection and a few

20,000 people in more than 100 countries practice it.

This eco-sustainable action aims to perform complete physical activity by merging cardio with the strength of muscular intensity (squat) and contribute to caring for the environment and reducing pollution. 50 ploggers will accompany the La Línea Tunnel Half Marathon, of which 30 will go behind the runners’ corrals collecting the rubbish generated in the tunnel and 20 will be permanently at the Américas interchange (point of departure and arrival) to conserve I clean the place.

Besides, thanks to the Departmental Institute of Sport and Recreation of Quindío

(Indeportes Quindío) 20 disabled athletes will participate in the

5K category of the half marathon. Thus, INVÍAS demonstrates its commitment to the

inclusion within the framework of the social actions that it develops to bring the

national road infrastructure to citizens.

These are the facts with heart and teamwork, with which the government and

INVÍAS ratify their commitment to the reactivation of the national economy a

through activities that allow citizens to take ownership of the projects

roads and that athletes can enjoy all the cultural, environmental and

landscape that is presented at the Crossroads of the Cordillera Central, pride of the

Colombians.

