Madrid (AFP)

Any incomplete move could cost the top three in the Spanish Football League losing one of the six remaining battles in the title war, as each side will try to leave the 32nd stage unscathed, as each of them awaits a cautious confrontation.

Atletico Madrid, seeking their first La Liga title since 2014, tops the standings, three points behind their neighbors Real, the defending champion, five ahead of Barcelona, ​​who have a postponed match, and six ahead of Sevilla, the fourth.

The opportunity will be available for Real Madrid tomorrow «Saturday» to rise to the top temporarily with a difference of direct confrontations from its neighbor when it hosts Real Betis VI, which in turn seeks to secure a place in the European League «Europa League» next season, and puts pressure on Atletico and Barcelona, ​​who play their matches on Sunday.

The Royal Club will receive Betis in its last test before Chelsea hosted it in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final round on Tuesday at the “Alfredo Di Stefano” stadium.

The French coach Zinedine Zidane’s team is achieving distinguished levels, as it has not lost any of its last 16 matches in all competitions, and returned to the path of victories in the league in the previous stage, by sweeping its host Kadesh by three cleans after a negative draw away with Getafe.

The capital team will once again count on its wonderful French striker Karim Benzema, who has a double against Cadiz, as he is the second highest scorer in La Liga this season with 21 goals behind Lionel Messi, Barcelona’s 25 star.

The heart of the French defense, Rafael Varane, returned to the ranks of the French defense, after recovering from the Corona virus, and the right-back Danny Carvajal after recovering from a muscle injury in his thigh.

Real Madrid had won an arduous and exciting victory over Betis 3-2 away from home, with a late goal from its captain Sergio Ramos, from a penalty kick, after the Andalusian club had completed the meeting with ten players in the last 23 minutes, knowing that he was in the “Saturday” match in the absence of Frenchman Nabil Fakir due to Suspension.

Atletico was the only one at the top after beating Huesca 2-0 on Thursday, achieving its second successive victory and its 22nd this season in the league.

The “Rojiblancos” realizes that a mistake is forbidden, especially after he wasted more than ten points at the top of the standings, before losing it after a series of modest results.

The task will not be easy for its host Athletic Bilbao, the tenth, although the Basque club did not know the taste of victory in its last five matches in the league, “five draws”, and its fall in the King’s Cup final last Saturday with a quarter-clean defeat in front of Barcelona, ​​it was his second within two weeks after he also fell. In the postponed final of last season against Real Sociedad.

Argentine coach Diego Simeone said after the victory Thursday: Starting with the Real Betis match, “a tie in the 30th stage,” the team entered into resistance, and I think that this feeling has doubled since that time, as we saw during this match, our recent matches witnessed great stability and development.

He added, “Tomorrow, the Bilbao match will occupy our minds. The last five stages will be decisive for the four teams to finish the season. Certainly the four will try to reach the final race in the best way,” La Liga is very difficult, and we cannot be complacent now.

Atletico missed many of its members, such as the Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, the Portuguese Joao Felix and the Frenchman, Toma Lemar, with injuries.

After losing El Clásico in the League, Barcelona rose up by winning the Copa del Rey for the 31st time in its history, before honoring its guest Getafe by beating it 5-2 Thursday, to tighten the screws on the poles of the capital, keeping its hopes of achieving the cup and the league double.

The Catalan club is on Villarreal, the seventh, and its coach Unai Emery, who is struggling for the European League positions, knowing that he faces his former club Arsenal in the semi-finals of this season and hosts it on Thursday.

Messi was once again the star of the match, scoring two goals and another, cementing his position as the top scorers.

It was the third double in five matches for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, and the 33rd goal in various competitions with his club this season.

Messi, along with Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, is the only player from the five major European leagues who scored at least 25 goals in the league in 12 seasons during this century, according to the Opta Statistics website.

Ronald Koeman, the Catalan club’s coach, said after the victory over Getafe about the renewal of Messi’s contract, which expires in June, that this decision is in the hands of Messi, he is a great player, sometimes he may lose his focus a little, but this does not appear in his performance and effectiveness, and for this reason he is the best player In the world, the team needs it, and I hope it will last for many years.

In other most prominent matches, Seville will receive its Granada counterpart, looking forward to its fifth successive victory to remain in the title fight, while Eibar faces Real Sociedad in the Basque Country derby at the end of the stage on Monday.