With a date for the all-against-all phase of the League to end, the ‘magic number’ is more unstable than ever. It is at 32, but it is a false, misleading 32, because the difference goals will be decisive. Only Golden Eagles you can shout with certainty that you already qualified. The others wait. An oversight is enough for someone, even Millionaires -incredible-, to be left out. And an impulse is enough for others to get involved. The final date will be a cult of prayer, camándulas and arithmetic.

Date 19 did not leave great certainties, on the contrary, it left many questions. With gold victories like those in Bucaramanga, America and Santa Fe; threatening defeats like that of millionaires, and dangerous draws, such as Medellín’s with Jaguares, Pereira’s with Nacional and Once Caldas’ with Alianza. The certainty is that between the second and 12 there are only 3 points difference, that is, a game away, that is, the date that remains.

Eagles, that of Leonel Álvarezbeat Envigado 1-0 and was the first to reach 32 points, his place in the home runs is assured, mathematics already allows him to shout victory, thanks to the results, mainly Caldas’ tie.

There were other great beneficiaries, such as Santa Fe, which roars in the midst of lightning and sparks that fall in El Campín. His victory against Cali, 1-0, heart-stopping as usual in this Alfredo Arias team, was pure gold. He reached 31 points and has one game left at home against Once Caldas, a direct rival. America also arrived at that threshold of 31, one of those teams that has had the urgent drive to reach home runs. He thrashed with the authority of those who do deserve to qualify, 4-1 against Pasto, which, however, continues to climb, also with 31 points.

Meanwhile, there is one that stagnated, that is going through a dangerous losing streak, and it is Millonarios, with 6 straight games without winning. He went from being the super leader to the super threatened. His savings could be his salvation, he also has two games left: Medellín and Alianza. It doesn’t seem likely that the blue team will be left out, however Gamero dusted off the calculator and had to start doing the math. Yesterday he finished in seventh position. a crash

The key result was that of Bucaramanga, which put more than one to suffer: they lost as a visitor against Patriotas and came back 3-4 to reach 30 points, they took up the fight for the classification and beat the ambassadors.

There were others who missed the golden opportunity, such as Medellín, who were unable to beat Jaguares at the Atanasio Girardot on Saturday. It was a 0-0 that could mean his sentence.

Although in this League of the improbable nothing can be confirmed. Another risky tie was the 1-1 between Pereira and Nacional, it was one of the key matches and neither could take advantage. So both, at 29, continue to suffer.

Caldas could not win at home either and gave up. Unión paid dearly for its defeat against La Equidad, 4-1. With 28 points he will fight, but he gave an advantage. While La Equidad received a drop of water, although with 27 points it is still very far away. Junior, for his part, took another step towards the miracle. He beat Cortuluá 2-1 and dreams of 28 points.

One date left. 11 teams fight for 7 places.

The League can still give many surprises.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of THE TIME

