Dubai (Union)

Tomorrow, Friday, the new season of the Spanish Football League begins, amid anticipation for the presence of a rich list of the best stars in the world, graduates of the “Golden Boy” award to the usual “Golden Ball” candidates, there are many prominent names who are looking to spread their magic again.

Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are all in equal competition for the title, and this is due to the incredible quality of the stars at the disposal of coaches Xavi Hernandez, Carlo Ancelotti and Diego Simeone.

Barcelona are the defending champions, and were able to top the table last season thanks to the contributions of many of their world-class players. Up front he had goals from Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker, one of the best strikers of the 21st century, established himself firmly in his first Spanish season, finishing with 23 goals and earning the Pichichi Award for top scorer in the competition. At the other end of the field, Marc- Andre ter Stegen is brilliant, picking up 26 clean sheets and winning the Zamora Award for Best Goalkeeper.

And of course there were key contributors between them, Jules Conde, Ronald Araujo and Alejandro Balde proving to be some of the best defenders in the world at the moment, while Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Javi have held the midfield in almost every game, which is something they should be. They are also able to do it in the 2023/24 season, after the arrival of Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City.

Real Madrid also boasts of the quality of the stars across its squad, starting with Thibaut Courtois, the current winner of the Yashin Award for Best Goalkeeper in the World, who makes seemingly fantastic world-class saves every week. In front of him is Eder Militao, a player chosen by Ancelotti as the best central defender in the world, while the midfield is full of stars such as Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde, Aurelien Choameni, and newcomer Judd Bellingham, who was named the best player in the Bundesliga last season 23/ 2022.

Real Madrid depends on the unique talent of Vinicius Junior, and the Brazilian has always been the best dribbler in football, but he added goals and provided assists in his performance over the past two seasons, and reached a double figure for both goals and assists in the 2022/23 season in the Spanish League, He’s only 23 years old, but he could quickly follow in the footsteps of team-mate Luka Modric by winning the Ballon d’Or.

On the other side of town, Atletico Madrid has its own contender for the Ballon d’Or in Antoine Griezmann. From the point of view of many experts, the 2022/23 season was the greatest season for the Frenchman so far, which is saying something about him, as he was arguably the best player in the world. From the World Cup to the end of La Liga, he scored 15 goals and provided 17 assists in La Liga as Atleti finished the season in style. And with Los Colchoneros also having players like Rodrigo de Paul, Joao Felix and Jan Oblak in its ranks, the sky is the limit for this team.

It’s not just the three contenders for the title, you’ll find standout players on all of the other teams. Spain has eight teams participating in UEFA competitions this year, and they all boast amazing talent within their ranks.