La Liga issued a statement, in which she clarified the situation regarding the possible departure of Lionel Messi from the Spanish “Barcelona”.

The organization noted that the football player’s contract with the club remains in force. Early termination of the agreement unilaterally is possible if potential buyers pay for the transfer of Messi the compensation amount prescribed in the agreement – 700 million euros.

Earlier, Messi announced his desire to leave Barcelona. The player’s contract expires in 2021. It was reported that Manchester City, where Messi wants to move, was going to offer Barcelona 100 million euros and several players. The Spanish football club has announced that it is ready to give Messi to the British club for 280 million euros.

Let’s remind, Messi also notified Barcelona that he will not be present at the pre-season training camp, which starts today. It has already been reported that the athlete did not show up for the PCR tests for coronavirus.