Uruguay’s charismatic forward Luis Suarez, who recently left FC Barcelona and joined Spain’s another leading club Atlético Madrid, made a winning debut with his new club. Two goals from Suarez helped Atlético Madrid beat Granada 6–1 in a match against the Spanish League-La Liga.

Suarez hit the ground in the 70th minute and he managed to score two goals for Atletico Madrid in the final 20 minutes. Atletico Madrid’s team took a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute with a half-goal from Diego Costa. But after half-time, he managed to score five goals. These five goals were scored by Angel Corrié in the 47th minute, Jão Felix Secura in the 65th minute, Lorento scored in the 72nd minute.

Apart from them, Suarez scored in the 85th minute and Injury time gave Atletico Madrid a 6–1 victory. Molina scored the only goal in the 87th minute for Granada.

The 33-year-old Suarez signed with Atlético Madrid on Friday. He was with FC Barcelona for six years. During this period, Suarez scored 198 goals in 283 matches for the club. He had a fantastic trio with Lionel Messi and Neymar.