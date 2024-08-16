Madrid (AFP)

Girona, the surprise of last season, after finishing third in the Spanish League and reaching the Champions League, tied with host Real Betis 1-1 in the first round of the Spanish Football League.

Marc Bartra scored for Betis in the 6th minute, while Dutch substitute Gabriel Messihiu scored for Girona in the 72nd minute.

The Andalusian team was clearly the better side in the first half, and opened the scoring early through a header by Bartra “6”, following a corner kick taken by the Frenchman of Algerian origin, Nabil Fekir.

He almost doubled the score with a close-range shot by his striker Aitor Ruibal, which was saved by the visitors’ goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga “20”.

Girona appeared with a different face in the second half, and the active Brian Gil tried with a shot, which was saved by Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva “51”, before the post responded to Abel Ruiz’s shot “61”.

Betis were content with counterattacks, one of which almost resulted in a goal through a shot by substitute Rodrigo Sanchez Rodriguez (Rodri) “63”, which Gazzaniga turned into a corner kick.

Messiho equalized for his team in the 72nd minute, after entering the field, following a perfect cross from Iker Almena.

Argentine Luis Avila almost restored the home side’s lead, but his shot from close range in the 74th minute was blocked by the post.

Both sides tried to snatch victory in the last 15 minutes, and they had more than one opportunity, but without success, so the match ended in a draw.

The round opened with a 1-1 draw between Athletic Bilbao and their guest Getafe at San Mamés Stadium.

Bilbao’s Oyan Sanket scored in the 27th minute, while Getafe’s Nigerian Chrisantus Uche scored in the 64th minute.

Getafe had the upper hand in the first half hour, but failed to translate it into goals, specifically through two chances with a shot that missed the target by Carles Perez “6”, the former Real Madrid, Roma and Celta Vigo player, and the same for his teammate Alex Sola “16”, who met the same fate.

Against the odds, Sanket opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a shot from outside the penalty area that went to the left of David Soria.

Inaki Williams almost doubled the score, but his shot missed the right post of the visitors’ goal.

Getafe’s superiority continued in the second half, and Dominican substitute Peter Federico fired a shot from close range that was blocked by the right post of Alex Badia’s goal (48), before the latter blocked with his left foot a shot by the other substitute, former Barcelona player Carlos Alena (52).

In the 64th minute, Getafe got what they deserved, scoring the equaliser through a header from Uche following a corner kick.

The 72nd minute witnessed the entry of the star of “La Roja” and the champion of the last European Cup, Nico Williams, who was linked with a move to Barcelona in the current summer transfer market, amidst warm applause from the Basque fans.

Williams’ entry gave the home team a clear offensive boost, and he quickly tried to give his team the lead, with a shot from outside the penalty area that Soria brilliantly blocked in the 77th minute, before blocking Berkiki’s shot in the 93rd minute.

