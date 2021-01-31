Atlético de Madrid further reinforced its leadership and its desire to be champion of The Santander League by extending his lead as a leader thanks to a 4-2 victory in his visit to Cádiz (12th), with a double by Luis Suárez, this Sunday on the 21st date of the championship. Diego Simeone’s team also took advantage of the great slip suffered on Saturday by Real Madrid, guard, who was defeated 2-1 at home by Levante (9th).

Atlético’s advantage over its archrival expanded to 10 points and the team of Cholo also has one game less, so his path seems pretty clear and he’s closer to conquering his eleventh league title, which would be the first since 2014.

As for what in Barcelona keep regretting for his departure, the Uruguayan Luis Suárez opened the scoring in the 28th minute, with a great free kick, although Álvaro Negredo equalized for the yellow team at 35, from the “peak” of the area, after beating Thomas Lemar.

Suárez and celebration, a constant. Reuters photo

Anyway, before the break, Atlético took the lead again, with a ball that Lemar sent into the area and found Saúl Ñíguez, who converted at 44 minutes.

Moments later the referee gave Cádiz a penalty, but ended up backtracking after reviewing the images with the VAR.

In the second half, Atlético and Suárez almost defined the matter when, after five minutes, the Gunman scored the 3-1 penalty.

Negredo shortened distances to 15 from the end, taking advantage of a lack of understanding of the rojiblanca defense, and although Atlético almost ended up asking for the time, Koke signed the final sentence of 4-2 for the visitors, after an assist from Argentine Ángel Correa, with two minutes to go until 45 was turned.

The leader did not miss two of his important men, Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso, in isolation for COVID-19 positives.

An electric Cholo Simeone, as always. AFP photo

“All the games are an important step to reach the goal we have sought from the beginning of the season. Today was a difficult and difficult game, we suffered,” said Simeone.

The league season has been more than positive for Atlético, who only lost one game (on 12 December in the derby against Real) and now have eight consecutive wins in the tournament.

Little by little, with this stride the Mattresses They manage to leave behind the gigantic frustration that the elimination of the Copa del Rey meant, where they were eliminated by Cornellá, from the Second Division B, the third category of Spanish football.

If Atlético commands the La Liga classification, Luis Suárez is highly responsible. He is also the solo leader in the table, in this case that of the top scorers, by adding 14 goals in this championship. He has two more than the Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) and three ahead of his friend Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona).

Atlético’s victory also sends pressure on the Catalans, who amidst all the problems since Messi’s contract was published in the last match on Sunday against Athletic Bilbao (10th), their executioner in the recent final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Barça (4th) is no less than thirteen points behind Atlético. If he wins, he will catch up with Real Madrid in second place, but he will still be far behind the leader.

In Sunday’s first game, Getafe (11th) and Alavés (18th) drew goalless.

With information from AFP.

Look also

