In 2022 the Africa Cup will be held with all club competitions at stake. These will not stop for the tournament to be played, so there will be many clubs that have to let their players go with national teams. Let’s see which are the players called up from La Liga.
The Sevilla player is not having the desired minutes in the Seville club, even so, he is summoned with Morocco, a selection with which he can go since March, when he managed to get FIFA to allow him to be eligible for the North African team.
The center forward has just finished recovering from an injury, but Sevilla will not be able to enjoy him either, as he has been called up with Morocco. At Nesyri he was being the team’s top scorer until injury.
The Sevilla goalkeeper is also another of those chosen by Morocco, which leaves the club with three sensitive casualties to face the following months. Luckily, the Andalusians have Dmitrovic on the squad to replace him.
The Barça player has broken into the elite and the Moroccan team has called him to represent his country of origin in the Africa Cup. Abde could have played for Spain, but he has opted for his origins.
The Algerian will seek to revalidate the title, he is one of the best center-backs in the African tournament without a doubt. Villarreal thus loses an important player for the coming months.
The Mallorca player has been called up by Ghana, a high-level team, but will leave the Balearic Islands without his power and speed.
The right-back has been quite a surprise, as he has gone from having no team to being important in a Champions-level club like Villarreal. For this reason, the Ivory Coast has called him without hesitation for the Africa Cup.
The Nigerian winger will surely be one of the players to watch for his overflow and ability in the area to score and assist.
The Senegalese will be the fourth player to lose to Villarreal for the Africa Cup, leaving the submarine in a delicate situation.
#Liga #players #called #Africa #Cup
Leave a Reply