Madrid (AFP)

The Spanish Football League announced that it did not find any evidence of the racist insult suffered by French player Mokhtar DiCapi, during his team’s match between Valencia and Cadiz in the local football league last week.

The Spanish Football Federation, which has the power to decide on disciplinary measures, has not taken any judgment in this case, which affects Juan Cala, which has made headlines in the past few days.

The Valencia players left the pitch nearly half an hour after the start of the match against their Andalusian host Cádiz in the twenty-ninth stage of the League, when the score was 1-1, after the racist insult that DiCapi was subjected to at the hands of Kalla. Valencia used Twitter, after the match stopped, to explain what happened in the meeting, which he returned and completed after nearly a quarter of an hour of stopping, then lost 1-2 in the deadly time, revealing that his defender was a victim of racist insults, adding “all our support for DiCapi and not for racism.” . And in a statement issued by him last Sunday after the match, Valencia revealed that he was given the choice between resuming the match or being penalized, which forced him to return to the stadium. Diakabe stopped playing in the 31st minute and walked angry towards Kalla before they exchanged shouting, then the French indicated to the referee that he would leave the pitch and his teammates followed him.

After a pause of nearly a quarter of an hour, the Valencia players returned to the pitch, but without Diacabé, who remained in the dressing room and was replaced by Hugo Guiamon. In the match report, referee David Medei said that Diocabe informed him that Kala called him “Negro de Merda”, meaning “the dreaded negro,” adding that none of the referees had heard what Kala said, who insisted that he did not racially insult Diakabe, according to his coach. Alvaro Cervera. But the league said Friday that “after analyzing the elements, no evidence was found in any of the means available to the Spanish League that the player Juan Torres Royce” Juan Cala “insulted Diakabi’s Mukhtar using the alleged terminology.

The league revealed that it had hired an outside company to analyze television pictures, audio recordings and material from social media. Radio Cobb said that the microphones picked up the voice of Kala telling DiCapi, “Damn, leave me alone.” Then he apologized, saying, “Sorry, don’t get angry.”

But it stated that investigators had found no evidence that Kala used any racist terms. At a press conference Tuesday, Kalla said that he was a victim of a “circus” and that he was “astonished and embarrassed” when he left the stadium, adding, “There is no racism in Spanish football. There are black players in all the teams, and they are all very well integrated.” The foot “is an exceptional measure for Kala.