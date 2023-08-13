La Liga started this weekend. Relegation candidate Almería heralded the new season in Spain against Rayo Vallecano on Friday evening. Can Real Madrid again get involved in the title fight with champion FC Barcelona, ​​which Dutch people may shine and who should fear relegation? An overview.

With four games to go, FC Barcelona could not be overtaken last season, so Frenkie de Jong celebrated his first championship in the service of the Catalans in May. With a big lead on number two Real Madrid and only twenty goals against, Xavi Hernandez’s team easily won the title. The decision came in the stadium of arch-rival RCD Espanyol, whose ‘fans’ came onto the field after the match. The championship party in Barcelona was no less.

Will ‘fourth’ captain De Jong manage to win the title for the second season in a row with a strongly changed Barcelona? Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, who together account for 459 and 722 games for Barça, now play with Lionel Messi in the MLS and wing forward Ousmane Dembélé has also left for Paris Saint-Germain.

On the other hand, the arrival of Ilkay Gundogan, the midfielder who played for years at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. The Spaniards Inigo Martinez and Oriol Romeu also joined Barcelona, ​​which will play in the Olympic stadium next season due to the renovation of Camp Nou. Texas won 3-0 against Real Madrid in pre-season, which has undoubtedly fueled hopes for a new title in Barcelona.

Frenkie de Jong in a duel with Jude Bellingham, the top purchase of Real Madrid, during the exhibition game at the end of July at the AT&T stadium in Texas. Barcelona won 3-0. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con



From Madrid to Barcelona and back again

In recent years it has been a bit of a change for the title in Spain. In the past five years, the title went consecutively to Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and back to Barcelona last year. There is a chance that the championship scale will again go to one of the teams from Madrid this year. Of course, all eyes are on the clash between Real and Barça again this season, but Atletico cannot be ignored either.

Real Madrid strengthened itself with star player Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund and top talent Arda Güler from Fenerbahçe, but has to do without keeper Thibaut Courtois in the first half of the competition. The Belgian goalkeeper tore his cruciate ligament during training The Royal. Goal cannon Karim Benzema opted for Saudi petrodollars after fourteen years, but with Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Frederico Valverde, among others, there remains more than enough quality on the field for Carlo Ancelotti to make a shot at the title.

Atlético Madrid, one of the outsiders for the title, has a champion-worthy attack trio with Memphis Depay, Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata. In addition, it is like a house at Atletico in the back. After Barcelona, ​​Atlético Madrid conceded the fewest goals last season and with Diego Simeone at the helm you never know what will happen this season.

Behind the three top teams in Spain, Real Sociedad seems to have the best papers for fourth place, just like last season, although it was forced to say goodbye to taste maker David Silva this season. The midfielder tore his cruciate ligament and immediately put an end to his career. See also US climate agency declares onset of El Niño

Vice, vice, vice captain Frenkie de Jong

He will start his fifth season as a player for Barcelona and can call himself the fourth captain of Barça after Sergio Roberto, Marc-André ter Stegen and Ronald Araujo. With the loss of Sergio Busquets who, no matter how good he was at Barcelona, ​​could sometimes get in the way of Frenkie, the Dutchman may get more space to fully get into his game. Title number two is the main goal of the Dutchman.

Memphis Depay: Restoring honor at Atletico Madrid

His period at Barcelona was a mixed success, so he was allowed to leave Xavi in ​​the winter of last season. Fortunately for Depay, there were the open arms of Diego Simeone, who likes the Dutchman. At Atletico Madrid, the Dutchman scored four times in nine games, but was also injured. Now he is fit again and ready to fire in Atletico’s Metropolitano stadium, although he still needs to work on his panenkas.

Text continues below the photo

Memphis Depay in the shirt of Atletico Madrid. © ANP/EPA



Spanish adventure for Daley Blind

The Netherlands, England and Germany were already on Daley Blind’s football resume, and now Spain is also added. The 101-time international has signed for two years with the Spanish mid-engine Girona, after an unsuccessful period at Bayern Munich. Girona is on the rise in La Liga and Blind’s experience should help the club become a stable factor in the Spanish league. The surprising and handsome point on Saturday at Real Sociedad (1-1) certainly promises a lot of good. See also Government operation against school attacks seizes 7 weapons

Daley Sinkgraven: relegation battle on Canary Island

After 86 matches for Ajax, Daley Sinkgraven left for Bayer Leverkusen in 2019, where he never really became a permanent fixture. PhD candidate UD Las Palmas then seduced the 28-year-old defender to sign a contract in the Canary Islands. Can the former player of sc Heerenveen and Ajax keep the team in La Liga? In any case, the start on Saturday evening was good, with an immediate draw against RCD Mallorca (1-1).

Who won’t make it?

At the bottom it seems to be blood-curdling exciting again in La Liga. Last season, Elche had no chance for enforcement, but there were no fewer than seven other teams in the danger zone. The curtain fell for Espanyol and Real Valladolid, while Almería, Valencia, Getafe, Cádiz and Celta de Vigo narrowly escaped relegation. To illustrate: the gap between number thirteen Celta de Vigo and number eighteen Real Valladollid was only three points.

The percentage chance of relegation per club according to data agency Opta. Half of all teams in La Liga have to watch out. © OptaAnalyst



This season seems to be a repeat of last season, because again there are many teams that will have a hard time. PhD students Alavés, UD Las Palmas and Granada will compete with Almería, Rayo Vallecano, Cádiz, Getafe and Mallorca. Celta de Vigo and Girona also have to be careful.