FC Barcelona has also failed before the Supreme Court of Catalonia in its attempt to register Spanish European football champion Dani Olmo for the second half of the season. If coach Hansi Flick’s club does not succeed in this by New Year’s Eve, offensive player Olmo could leave the Blaugrana for free from January 1st. Last Friday, Commercial Court 10 in Barcelona dismissed a corresponding lawsuit filed by the club.

According to the Spanish sports press, FC Barcelona has now proposed to the league association to sell VIP seats after the completion of the renovation work at the Camp Nou stadium in order to secure the final validation of Olmo.

Barcelona signed Olmo from RB Leipzig last summer for a fee of 55 million euros. There had already been problems registering the 26-year-old back then because Barça had to adapt to the association’s fair play rules. In the first six months under Flick, Olmo played a total of 15 times for Barça, scoring seven goals.