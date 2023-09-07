Thursday, September 7, 2023
La Liga catches up: positions after this Wednesday’s games

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 7, 2023
in Sports
La Liga catches up: positions after this Wednesday’s games

betplay league

Betplay League.

Betplay League.

Three games were played that were pending.

This Wednesday, three pending games that were postponed in Colombian soccer were played. The great beneficiary was Deportivo Pereira.

América needed victory but it did not go beyond a goalless draw in its visit to Envigado. The summer game marked by a controversial play, a hand in the area that the judge did not give to the scarlet box.

Deportivo Pereira came from behind twice to win their first away game in Liga II-2023 and beat Deportes Tolima 2-3, in a match pending on matchday 7.

The matecaña took off a cross, since he had not won away from home, in the middle of a very bad campaign this semester in the championship. And by the way, he left the crisis to Tolima.

And that the pijao took the lead after 16 minutes, in a good individual play by Alex Castro to make it 1-0. Pereira woke up in the second half: at 61′, Ángelo Rodríguez equalized and at 68′ a penalty came for Carlos Ramírez to change it for 1-2.

Tolima seemed to find a reaction, as just four minutes later he managed to tie: Facundo Boné (72′) won in the area and made it 2-2.

However, another penalty came for Pereira to win at minute 89, again taken by Carlos Ramírez.

Finally, Santa Fe drew a valuable draw against Deportivo Cali, 2-2 in Palmaseca, in a postponed match from date 2.

positions

SPORTS

