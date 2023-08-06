The wait is over and the excitement is about to overflow in the Spanish league 23/24! With the start of a new season, soccer fans are preparing to enjoy the action on pitches across Spain. On the first day, two of the biggest teams in the country will have important challenges away from home. Real Madrid will face a difficult test when they visit the field of Athletic Club, a team known for its fierce defense and unwavering passion. On the other hand, Barcelona will embark on a trip to Getafe, where they will seek to establish their dominance at the start of the campaign.
Atlético de Madrid, the defending champion, will close the opening day in its fortress, the Wanda Metropolitano, facing Granada. Without a doubt, the rojiblancos will seek to start off on the right foot and maintain their status as contenders for the title.
On the other hand, two rookie teams, Almería and Rayo Vallecano, will take to the pitch hoping to make an unforgettable impression in their new appearance in the top flight.
Emotion is in the air, and the first day promises to give us emotions, surprises and unforgettable moments. Soccer fans are ready to rock their teams as the curtain rises on a new season filled with passion and rivalry.
Friday
– Almeria vs Rayo Vallecano | August 11, 7:30 p.m. | Movistar LaLiga
– Seville vs Valencia | August 11, 9:30 p.m. | Movistar DAZN
Saturday
– Real Sociedad vs Girona | August 12, 5:00 p.m. | Movistar DAZN
– Las Palmas vs Majorca | August 12, 7:30 p.m. | goal play
– Athletic club vs Real Madrid | August 12, 9:30 p.m. | Movistar laLiga
Sunday
– Celta de Vigo vs Osasuna | August 13, 5:00 p.m. | Movistar LaLiga
– Villarreal vs Betis | August 13, 7:30 p.m. | Movistar LaLiga
– Getafe vs. Barcelona | August 13, 9:30 p.m. | Movistar DAZN
Monday
– Cádiz vs Alaves | August 14, 7:30 p.m. | Movistar DAZN
– Atlético de Madrid vs Granada | August 14, 9:30 p.m. | Movistar LaLiga
|
Game
|
Channel
|
date, time
|
Almeria vs Rayo Vallecano
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
Seville vs. Valencia
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Movistar DAZN
|
Real Sociedad vs Girona
|
five pm
|
Movistar DAZN
|
Las Palmas vs Majorca
|
7:30 p.m.
|
goal play
|
Athletic club vs. Real Madrid
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
Celtic of Vigo vs Osasuna
|
five pm
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
Villarreal vs Betis
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
Getafe vs Barcelona
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Movistar DAZN
|
Cadiz vs Alaves
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Movistar DAZN
|
Atletico Madrid vs Granada
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Movistar LaLiga
#Liga #Schedules #transmission #channels #day #league
Leave a Reply