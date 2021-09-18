The new revelation in the world of music is beyond doubt Jasmine Carrisi. The daughter of art of Al Bano Carrisi and Loredana Lecciso depopulated on the web. The girl is unquestionably beautiful, it can also be seen by her parents shots published on his profile Instagram. The spotlight turns on the latest photos posted by Jasmine.

"La Lecciso balla": Jasmine Carrisi's shot attracts the attention of fans 5

Shots that portray her with clothing suitable for her age, but which highlight her inevitable charm. The daughter of art was appreciated by viewers in her participation as judge in the program The Voice senior, together with dad Al Bano, Clementino, Gigi D’Alessio and Loredana Bertè. But Jasmine’s real success starts with her followers, who actively follow and support her on her social pages.

Videos of his music are often published, but not only shots of everyday life are also published. The musical style that Lecciso’s daughter has chosen is definitely opposite to that of dad. In fact she is a trapper, a style very different from Al Bano’s neomelodic. In the last photo that Jasmine posted you can see her wearing a pair of baggy jeans, a short black sweatshirt and sneakers.

"La Lecciso balla": Jasmine Carrisi's shot attracts the attention of fans 6

The hair gathered in her hands that gives her a certain lightheartedness. Some of his followers comment positively on the photos and write: “La Lecciso balla” a clear reference to similarity than the young woman has with mom. However, there is no shortage of criticism and some users point the finger at the aesthetic tweaks to which the girl has undergone.

"La Lecciso balla": Jasmine Carrisi's shot attracts the attention of fans 7

The filler filler for the lips, also admitted by the person concerned. In short, it seems that soon we will hear a lot about Jasmine Carrisi. His first steps in the entertainment world have already raised considerable curiosity in the public. This makes us understand that there will be many innovations that await us.

