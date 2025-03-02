03/02/2025



While Lanzarote presumes his Green puddle and La Coruña del Monte Neme, for its turquoise waters, a popular coastal city located in the province of Alicante can also boast of a unique and spectacular place. This is the Pink lagoona natural phenomenon that houses the Natural Park of Las Lagunas de la Mata and Torrevieja.

This wetland ecosystem offers the opportunity to all tourists to learn about a landscape located in ancient Salinas, with a very particular flora and fauna.

The Natural Park of Las Lagunas de la Mata and Torrevieja is located in the region of La Vega Baja, Alicante, and occupies the municipal terms of Torrevieja, Guardamar del Segura, Los Montesinos y Rojales. Both lagoons are separated from each other by an anticline (land cortex fold) called El Chaparral.

This protected natural space has both united lakes and, at the same time, they communicate with the sea thanks to its channels, thus forming a Salinera exploitation unit. The lagoon of Kills her acts as a heater deposit while the salt harvest It is carried out in the Torreviejabeing a relevant economic activity in the region. Along with The deep and the salinas of Santa Polamake up a triangle of wetlands of international importance in southern Alicante.









The park has an area of ​​3,700 hectares, of which 2,100 are water sheets and the rest corresponds to the rounds (1,400 hectares the Torrevieja Lagoon and 700 that of La Mata). In addition to being used as salina, it is A very important area for birds such as flamenco, ducks, the Zampullín Cuellinegro, the crankshaft or the white jar, who nest and winter in it.

When analyzing its vegetation, typical of wet and dry salad, there is the reason for the pink lagoon, whose bathroom is prohibited. And this phenomenon of natural origin, unique in Spain, is produced by the Dunaliella Salinaa fundamental type of microalgae in the saline ecosystem with high beta-carotene contents that releases a rosaceous pigment. In the case of the Pink Lagoon, 350 grams per liter of water, a figure very similar to that of the Dead Sea.

Can you visit?

Get into the heart of the Salinas de Torrevieja To discover the largest marine salt plant in Europe, the singular pink lagoon, the immense mountains of salt that are sighted from the outside, the channel of the ditch that unites them to the sea, as well as the entire flora and fauna, is possible.

They can be visited although not freely. TAnto on foot as a horse or horse bike, the routes are always guided. There is also the option of Tourist traina more comfortable alternative for those who want it.

The tourist train that travels the area shows visitors the salt harvest



The park is also completely accessible. It has signaling routes and itineraries to discover the different areas of vegetation and their saline habitats, as well as Picnic areas With tables to eat, spend the day and enjoy the environment. He also has viewpoints to see the birds.

The Pink Lagoon attracts thousands of visitors every year, who are asked to enjoy the landscape from the trained paths and respect the environmental standards to preserve this natural enclave.