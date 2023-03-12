“la la land“, known as “The City of Stars”, was one of the most celebrated love narratives in the history of cinema. Not only did it have magic, but also chemistry between the leading duo and the direction of Damien Chazelle. Not for nothing did it succeed compete for the Oscars in the 89th edition of the gala that recognizes the best in the industry.

The film in question was nominated in 14 categories: best film, best director, best actress, best soundtrack, best original song, best production design and best photography.

The mistake almost gave him an Oscar

On award night, due to a production error, it was announced that “La la land” had won. As the team gave their thank you speech, they were informed on stage that the real winner was “Moonlight”.

“The Oscar is not for us, it’s for ‘Moonlight,'” said “La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz. Damien Chazelle turned pale when he heard it after giving his speech: “With this award I am touching the stars…”.

What is “La la land” about?

Ryan Gosling as Sebastian Wilder in "La la land." Photo: Marc Platt Productions

Mine is a young aspiring actress who works as a waitress while she goes to castings. On the other hand, Sebastian he is a jazz pianist who makes a living playing in seedy slums. They both fall completely in love with each other, but his ambition to succeed in their artistic careers, in a city like Los Angeles, full of competition and lacking in mercy, puts their love in jeopardy.

Who is who?