After its premiere on Wednesday, December 13 in Netflix, the Colombian series 'La influencer' has captivated numerous viewers with its exciting story. Throughout its 16 chapters, Caracol's production immerses us in Maritza's life (played by Mariana Gómez), an influencer who experiences first-hand the whirlwind of going viral because of her ex-boyfriend, nicknamed 'El Germen'.

The Colombian heartthrob Salvador (played by Juan Manuel Mendoza) appears as a lifeline for the protagonist: he offers her to become the image of his pizzeria. As the series progresses, a love connection between the two is glimpsed, despite the presence of Avril, the humble businessman's current girlfriend. For many followers, the plot between Maritza and Salvador has not concluded, and social networks are flooded with questions about a possible second season of 'The influencer'. In this note we tell you everything that is known.

Will 'The Influencer' have a second season on Netflix?

Regarding a second delivery in Netflix Regarding 'La Influencer', the streaming platform has not yet officially confirmed anything about it. However, from Colombia, the series' country of origin, it is said, almost certainly, that Maritza and Salvador's story will have more chapters.

Maritza and Salvador decide to say goodbye forever in one of their episodes. Photo: Netflix.

What is 'The influencer', the new Colombian Netflix series, about?

The central plot tells the life of Maritza (Mariana Gómez), who faces the consequences of an online scandal and fights against detractors in the virtual world. The series explores contemporary life and highlights the dual impact of social media: its ability to build and tear down a person's reputation.

'The Influencer' is a series that captures the essence of the digital age by showing how social networks can shape and harm public life. With an original fusion of genres and a dynamic cast, it becomes a must-have in the Netflix catalog.

