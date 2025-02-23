‘La Infàmia’: the exhibition that reviews the last slave of the Catalan bourgeoisie

“The United States was sent, throughout their slave history, just over half a million enslaved people, mostly from Africa; We know that almost one million were sent to Cuba, ”he explains at the doors of the exhibition Infàmia. The Catalan participation in L’Alvatge Colonial Martín Rodríguez Alharilla, Professor of Contemporary History of the Department of Humanities of the University Pompeu Fabra (UPF) and an expert in the colonial slavery of Cuba in the 19th century.

Rodríguez Alharilla, who has acted as an academic advisor of the aforementioned exhibition, which can be seen in the Maritim Museu in Barcelona until October 5, adds another fact if it is more chilling: “In the United States the slaves reproduced themselves until reaching the five millions, but in Cuba, given the living conditions of the mills [los centros de plantación y extracción de caña de azúcar]barely reached old and the slave population did not grow. ” “It was a really genocidal system,” this historian adds, which once also highlighted the last slave of the maternal family of José Antonio Primo de Rivera.

For his part, Mireia Mayolas, head of exhibitions and activities of the Maritim Museu, explains that the will of the museum when she welcomes Infamia It is “to bring recent findings in this field to public reflection in Catalonia, in line with the revisions of the colonial gaze that are currently implementing numerous institutions.” Both agree that “Catalonia has to recognize and assume this part of their past.”

Emulating the winery of a Negrero ship

Together with them, they have participated in the organization of the Ignasi Cristià exhibition, as the author of the museum project, and Antoni Tortajada as the author of the script that articulates the exhibition. “It has been tortajada who has conceived the space as if it were the winery of a 19th -century Negrero ship,” explains Rodríguez Alharilla.





In this way, in the little more than three rooms that includes the exhibition – which does not have a large size or has objects of great value, but it does explain in an accessible way and without half inks which meant the slave economic system -,, The visitor walks through a central hall that has the sides with wood bars where the different objects are exposed.

The idea is that we feel like traffickers on the ship, looking at people locked up both sides, but instead of kidnapped human beings, and torn from their homes, we see objects that tell us their history and, above all, that of the system that took away freedom and dignity. Both at the beginning and at the end of the space of the sample, preceding and finishing it, there are two circular areas.

The origin of the city of prodigies

The first tells us about the wealth that generated in Catalonia – the engine, but not the only one, slave of Spain – this perverse system. In this way, the exhibition is entered through a door that simulates a red velvet curtain such as those of the Liceu, agora where the nineteenth -century Catalan bourgeoisie met, emerged in much of the slavery.

Once the threshold is crossed, the photographs of the buoyant Barcelona abound that emerged throughout the nineteenth century and whose maximum expression arrived in 1888, the year of the first universal exhibition. A Barcelona that described with mastery – but obviating its dark slave face – Eduardo Mendoza in his novel The city of prodigies (Seix Barral, 1986).





It is a Barcelona that had seen the old medieval walls fall and expanded by the skirt of the coastal mountain with palaces and modernist houses that were wonders of wealth and architecture that still last today and admire thousands of tourists every day. Where did all that opulence come from? That is the question that answers Infàmia Throughout the following rooms.

As a preamble, the sample offers us a large touch and interactive panel with a map of the Eixamplethe Barcelona neighborhood where most of the modernist houses are concentrated. On the map a series of buildings that were built with money or slave traffic or with their exploitation in mills, coffee plantations or tobacco factories are indicated. We can press with the finger and see the family that built them.

Trafficker, a risk profession

Already within what is properly the wardrobe in the form of a warehouse, you can see numerous ships of ships that were dedicated to slave trafficking. Many were built on the beaches of the Maresme area and the coastal regions of Girona, poor in terms of agricultural production, but rich in shipowners and sailors. It was an area that gave many traffickers. On the other hand, to the south of Barcelona, ​​much richer, most emigrants who enriched it with trade or mills, according to the historian.

“Once the slave traffic was declared illegal by the international community, from 1820, the profession became risky, although it continued a few more years by the Catalan traffickers,” says Rodríguez Alharilla, who points out several paintings of The sample that illustrates ships of ships. “They are exvoted in thanks to God for having escaped from a persecution of English ships fighting slave traffic,” he reveals. These paintings used to hang in churches and hermitages.





“Not all Catalan bourgeois were slave traffickers or landowners,” the UPF professor clarifies, who explains that the sample does not seek The industrialists participated here, which manufactured for the colonies, or farmers who produced wines and oil to supply overseas ”. In fact, the historian clarifies that the industrial revolution that Catalunya experiences throughout the twentieth century is financed with the money of the colonies, in a clear example of what Marx called “Primitive accumulation of capital”

Cuba, the richest region of imperial Spain

He adds that “it was frequent that the trafficker who enriched himself would soon choose to leave traffic and established himself as an industrialist in Catalonia or landowner in Cuba or Puerto Rico.” He also adds that, in reality, although traffic was abolished, the slave system lasted until 1886, being the island of Cuba the last territory of America in abolishing slavery. “Cuba was at the end a very peculiar colony,” he observes, “because his production did not supply the metropolis, but it was the other way around: Catalonia fed it and Cuba sold her sugar to the United States.”

So it was to the point, says Rodríguez Alharilla, that “Cuba in the hands of Catalan trade became the richest region in Spain.” And it gives an example of how this circular system worked, always based on slave labor: “The ships were loaded from the Catalan coast with oil, wine and other products and sailed to the port of Mar del Plata, where they exchanged the merchandise By Tasajo, a dry beef that then carried Cuba and sold it to feed the slaves of the mills. ”

The tasajo, the academic continues, changed in Havana or Santiago for sugar, which the same ships then took New Orleans, where they sold it in exchange for cotton. Finally, this cotton took Catalonia back and served to feed the textile revolution that wore all of Spain from the Catalan factories.

Slavery at the origin of racism

Together with photographs of the slave population and plans of the structure of the mills, the exhibition exposes the last of the rooms a large model of a sugar mill, with its factory, its fields and the barracks where the enslaved population lived. “They had orchards that could grow to sell the products and save some money,” says Rodríguez Alharilla.

He emphasizes that the goal of money was to be able to buy freedom in the long run. The system considered that if a slave saved to buy his freedom, he had civilized and became a person. Freedom deserved accordingly, or so established the Christian mentality of that time to wash their conscience. The expert emphasizes that the system ended in all ways to abolish thanks to its immorality, as can be seen in the final bars of the sample, where posters of the time are exhibited for and against slavery.





Finally, Infàmia It ends in a second circular space that exposes us to the audiovisual A reconciliation storycreated by the Guinean filmmaker Sally Fenaux expressly for the occasion, which challenges the current public about the persistence of racism and its relationship with slavery as a perpetuating fact of prejudices.

It also exposes portraits of numerous personalities of African origin of the world who have acted as global leaders: from Nelson Mandela to Martin Luther King or the Jesse Owens athlete. “Tortajada has organized the exhibition so that when you enter it you can glimpse the end, as a ray of optimism that ends with all this nightmare,” says Martín Rodríguez.