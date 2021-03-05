Hugo Apaza, impersonator of Ricardo Montaner, returned to I am, great battles to earn a place in the semifinal of the characterization program.

In the recent edition of the reality show, this Thursday, March 4, the singer faced ‘La India’. The two had a fierce battle on stage.

‘Ricardo Montaner’ sang “I’m going to miss”, while the sauce boat sang the song “Hielo”. After the submissions, the jury quickly chose who best played the original artist.

Despite the effort, Mauri Stern, Maricarmen Marín and Tony Succar decided that ‘La India’ win the duel, thus taking it to the semifinal.

East Saturday, February 6, the grand finale of I am, great battles will take place in its first edition of 2021.

‘Marcelo Motta’, ‘Sandro’, ‘José José’, ‘Adele’ and ‘Jon Bon Jovi’ qualified directly to the last straight for being considered consecrated in the competition.

The last presentation of ‘Ricardo Montaner’

The last time Hugo Apaza appeared in I am, great battles It was when he faced ‘Bad Bunny’. Despite his efforts, he was eliminated by the character of the reggaeton player.

After this, he spoke on his social networks to thank the public for their support.

“The reason for the connection is to thank you for the infinite support you have given me in these great battles. It had to happen, at any moment they could eliminate me ”, expressed the singer.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.