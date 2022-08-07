By: Sandro Mairata

Few are lucky enough to Alvaro Luque. Renowned advertising and music video director, back in 2018 he took over from a colleague in the making of a documentary about blackbirds, the legendary group from Moyobamba formed in 1968 and creator of the Amazonian cumbia with innumerable songs such as “La danza de Los Mirlos”, “Amazon sound” or “Eres mentirosa”. What Luque did not expect was that the group’s founder and still acting musical director, Jorge Rodríguez Grández, had recorded the best years of this group in invaluable 8-millimeter visual material: “We came across a treasure, understanding that Jorge not only he is not a musician but he has the soul of a filmmaker”, he says now.

The result of this work is “La danza de Los Mirlos”, a documentary selected to inaugurate the 26 PUCP Lima Film Festival. We don’t sit in a cafe; Luque was excited to have just seen the final cut of his work presented last Thursday. The finished version includes animations and intervened photos that give a festive air to the extensive story, although it lowers the tone of the traumatic partition of the set when the author of the success of it, guitarist Gilberto Reátegui, decided not to return to Peru along with four other members after a tour of Argentina.

-Something that is striking is that the documentary talks about “Amazonian cumbia”, “Peruvian tropical music” and the word “chicha” is avoided.

-Cumbia and chicha are two completely different things, in fact northern cumbia, coastal cumbia, jungle cumbia. Amazonian cumbia which is what Los Mirlos do. They are not the only ones, but I think that what sets Los Mirlos apart is that they came here to Lima and found a completely different audience.

–Why choose Los Mirlos?

–For the opportunity to tell the story of such a representative band and understand that it is the first documentary of a Peruvian band in long format. There is a documentary about Los Saicos but it is 20 minutes long; I am a friend of the director and he told me that there is no archive material.

Idols of Moyobamba. The story of Los Mirlos told thanks to footage from Jorge Rodríguez Grández. Photo: diffusion

–How did they get to the file of Jorge Rodríguez Grández?

–It is too unusual, almost like a blessing, a luck. At the beginning of the project we were at Jorge’s house and suddenly he appears with three cans of Super 8 and tells us “I have this material”. We almost fell over; is that we really had something too unpublished and the first thing we did was send it to New York to process it.

–They were also able to speak with Alberto Maraví, the founder of the Infopesa label. It is surprising to know that he signed Group 5, Agua Marina, Los Pasteles Verdes, Los Mirlos.

-Yes, it really was incredible luck to be able to meet Alberto Maraví, he was a visionary guy who traveled all over Peru looking for bands, that’s how he met Los Mirlos. We were fortunate to interview him shortly before his death.

–We also understand why the Peruvian cumbia is largely instrumental.

–Because of the influence of Hugo Blanco; not the political leader but the Venezuelan harpist. Also, Many do not know it, but several of the classical musicians of the Peruvian cumbia had training in Creole music, like Enrique Delgado. It is very rich to understand how the different branches of cumbia are developed.

–What comes after the festival?

-Our plans are to launch a book, because there is no official book on Amazonian cumbia and it is very important to value the research we have done in 5 years. There is a lot of material that is not in the film that needs to be shown.