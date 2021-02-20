Almuñécar Town Hall has plans for the La Herradura market, as well as for the one in Almuñécar, and is eager to use a grant to bring them about.

Both municipal markets were built in the same year, 1987 and both suffer from structural defects… well, actually, the Almuñécar’s one has been cured of its defects…

Using a grant from the Junta for being a Tourist Municipality, the Town Hall intends to add four gourmet stalls as well as site the Tourist Information Office within the building, moving it from the Centro Cívico.

Now, the Town Hall says that it will respect the ‘traditional stalls’ but not everybody is confident that this will be the case, given the recent history behind the now demolished municipal market in Almuñécar.

Be that as it may, the budget for the La Herradura project is nearly a quarter of a million euros, the lion’s share of which, 140,000, comes from the Council. The Town Hall will provide 50,000 euros for kitting it out and another 50,000 for reinforcing the structure and eliminating damp problems.

So, the idea behind the project is a change of look together with a wider range of products: “the market renovation will maintain its traditional look and feel, but with an added value to what’s on offer there, with new gourmet spaces, which will be a positive change or the municipality, ”said the Councilor for Tourism, Daniel Barbero.

Work will commence after summer; in September most likely and will last three months. The idea is to carry the work out without interrupting the normal running of the market where possible.

