‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It has been attracting attention for its innovative format and its outstanding participants. The culinary reality show that puts celebrities on Peruvian television to the test is living its third consecutive season to the fullest and, after the elimination of Rocky Belmonte and the journalist Fátima Aguilar, the next to leave the kitchen is the ‘Herbolaria del Pueblo’. In the last edition the participants had rigorous challenges. First, they prepared corn pepián with chicken and criolla sauce and, later, alfajores with manjar de olla. Unfortunately, Beatriz Martínez could not captivate the jury with her seasoning and she will have to wait for the repechage round for a second chance.

“I’m happy, ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ is the best thing that has happened to me in my life”, she said moved after being eliminated. Meanwhile, his colleagues supported him because of his qualities as a person. Giacomo Bocchio also had some heartfelt words for her: “It has been very nice to have you, you are easy to love, very docile”.