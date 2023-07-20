A child admitted to an oncology ward plays a video game on a La Guardia console. Courtesy

As a child, Miguel Blanco was fascinated with video games on his Atari console, the one that marked an entire generation between the 1980s and 1990s. Like millions of boys and girls around the world, he was seduced by adventure stories like the Carmen Sandiego or the Pitfall. Thirty years later, his passion for the universe gamer It led him to embark on “La Guarida”, a non-profit project dedicated to the manufacture of handmade consoles to donate to children’s hospitals in Argentina, where thousands of children undergo very long medical treatments for complex diseases.

The story dates back to 2020, when, in full isolation due to the covid pandemic, Blanco, a 37-year-old from Buenos Aires, resumed his passion for video games more strongly than ever. With free time and knowledge, this broadcaster, audiovisual producer and entrepreneur created a channel streaming and, as soon as he collected his first income, he gave free rein to what he called solidarity missions. In a first stage, he dedicated himself to delivering food to homeless people, but, over time, he opened up to new initiatives.

Those first forays in full quarantine were the kickoff for a project that today does not stop growing. “I met an organization that donated old video game consoles to hospitals, but due to different technical aspects, from the lack of televisions to the absence of connections, the kids couldn’t use them,” Blanco tells América Futura. It was there that he put his creativity at the service of solidarity and began to design an accessible system that would allow him to enter oncology or hemodialysis rooms, where health protocols are very strict to avoid the spread of intrahospital diseases.

that’s how he was born the lair as a project that for a year has been distributing “consoles gamer solidarity”, as he calls them, a briefcase containing all the electronics, a monitor and a mini computer with thousands of games installed, ready to be connected to the wall and used.

A briefcase with a La Guardia console Courtesy

So far, the donations have reached three health centers, although it plans to reach the entire country in the coming years. Most of the devices are found in the oncology, hemodialysis and surgery rooms of Juan Garrahan Hospital, in the Federal Capital, the most important in Argentina in the treatment against childhood cancer, where more than 600,000 consultations are attended and 11,000 surgeries are performed a year. In addition, the solidarity consoles reached the Pedro de Elizalde Children’s Hospital, in the City of Buenos Aires, and Sor Ludovica Hospital, in the Buenos Aires city of La Plata.

Video games, a plus in cancer treatments

A study conducted by the Juegaterapia Foundation at Hospital La Paz in Madrid published in 2021 in the magazine Journal of Medical Internet Research revealed that children who were undergoing cancer chemotherapy treatments feel less pain if they play video games.

The investigation specified that, among those who used the devices, the administration of morphine was reduced by 20% and that the healing process was favored. In addition, he suggested that video games could “be included as non-pharmacological analgesics” and “form part of the health care protocol.”

For months, Blanco devoted himself obsessively to reading similar scientific documents published in different parts of the world. “It was also discovered that in children who are about to undergo surgery, stress levels are much lower among those who used consoles,” she details, and reflects: “There are children who are hospitalized for a long time. It becomes very necessary to find an entertainment space where you can disconnect from the disease”.

Two children admitted to a children’s hospital play with a La Guardia console. Courtesy

consoles gamersfrom solidarity to action

Blanco carries out the project with his partner, Inés, and his best friend, Dylan. In his workshop, the donations they receive are accumulated to continue with the solidarity initiative. Although it is not a very complex system, it requires a lot of materials and, above all, patience. “The consoles are a briefcase with a small monitor located inside it,” he graphically. Joysticks, memory cards, cables of all kinds, adapters and connectors are some of the necessary elements.

“Manufacturing is a very traditional job, all the consoles are different,” explains Blanco. For the entrepreneur, the donation of electronic materials of all kinds is key. “There is a lot of disused electronics that could be useful for the project,” he says.

Once manufacturing is finished, the most exciting moment arrives: the delivery of the consoles. “We have not seen many reactions from boys because they receive them in very reserved places, such as a hemodialysis or oncology room. “The children have a lot of fun, the consoles remain in the hospitals and are for sharing,” says Blanco. “The patients and nurses tell us with emotion how they use them. Recently, a worker from the Garrahan Hospital contacted us very happily to tell us about the positive impact, ”he says proudly.

Blanco believes that the main barrier to overcome is the prejudice that video games are “violent” and cause a sedentary lifestyle, something that, he says, still penetrates a sector of society. “These are concepts that are no longer so real today,” he reflects. “The consoles emulate old devices like the Atari, the Play Station, the SEGA or the Game Boy, and they bring thousands of games, we curate them, because we don’t want any of extreme violence,” he says.

With enthusiasm, Miguel tells that he is now working on a new project with the aim of donating small desktop computers, adapted to be used in the ward of a children’s hospital.

In the future, he would like to be able to multiply the donations and that each child who is discharged can leave the hospital with a console to use at home. “My dream is to reach all the hospitals in Argentina, not just the children’s ones,” he adds excitedly. “The effect of video game use is not limited to infants. Anyone who enjoys playing can be a user of this project, I would like to create synergy with the world of health and have consoles in all hospitals”.